Catch/Overtake Problems quiz #1 Flashcards

When a sailboat overtakes a powerboat, what does this mean in terms of their positions and times, and how can you determine when and where this occurs using motion equations?

When a sailboat overtakes a powerboat, it means both boats are at the same position at the same time. To determine when and where this occurs, write position equations for both boats using their initial positions and constant velocities. Set the two position equations equal to each other and solve for the time when their positions match. Then, substitute this time back into either position equation to find the position where the overtaking happens.