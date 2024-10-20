Skip to main content
Center of Mass & Simple Balance definitions Flashcards

Center of Mass & Simple Balance definitions
  • Center of Mass
    The point where the total mass of a system is considered to be concentrated for balance and motion analysis.
  • Uniform Mass Distribution
    A condition where mass is evenly spread throughout an object, placing the center of mass at its geometric center.
  • Non-uniform Mass Distribution
    A condition where mass is unevenly spread, complicating the calculation of the center of mass.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where an object is balanced, with no net force or torque causing motion.
  • Torque
    A measure of the force causing an object to rotate around an axis, calculated as force times distance.
  • Normal Force
    The perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it.
  • Geometric Center
    The central point of an object with uniform mass distribution, coinciding with the center of mass.
  • Static Equilibrium
    A condition where an object remains at rest with no net force or torque acting on it.
  • Support Edge
    The boundary of a surface that provides support to an object, crucial for balance.
  • Massless Board
    An idealized object with no mass, used to simplify calculations in physics problems.
  • Weight Force
    The force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, directed towards the center of the Earth.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The line around which an object rotates or is considered to rotate in torque calculations.
  • Clockwise Rotation
    A rotational direction that moves in the same direction as the hands of a clock.
  • Counterclockwise Rotation
    A rotational direction opposite to the movement of the hands of a clock.
  • Rigid Body
    An object with a fixed shape that does not deform under applied forces, used in physics models.