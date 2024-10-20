Center of Mass & Simple Balance definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Center of Mass The point where the total mass of a system is considered to be concentrated for balance and motion analysis.

Uniform Mass Distribution A condition where mass is evenly spread throughout an object, placing the center of mass at its geometric center.

Non-uniform Mass Distribution A condition where mass is unevenly spread, complicating the calculation of the center of mass.

Equilibrium A state where an object is balanced, with no net force or torque causing motion.

Torque A measure of the force causing an object to rotate around an axis, calculated as force times distance.

Normal Force The perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it.

Geometric Center The central point of an object with uniform mass distribution, coinciding with the center of mass.

Static Equilibrium A condition where an object remains at rest with no net force or torque acting on it.

Support Edge The boundary of a surface that provides support to an object, crucial for balance.

Massless Board An idealized object with no mass, used to simplify calculations in physics problems.

Weight Force The force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, directed towards the center of the Earth.

Axis of Rotation The line around which an object rotates or is considered to rotate in torque calculations.

Clockwise Rotation A rotational direction that moves in the same direction as the hands of a clock.

Counterclockwise Rotation A rotational direction opposite to the movement of the hands of a clock.