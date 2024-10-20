Center of Mass & Simple Balance definitions Flashcards
Center of Mass & Simple Balance definitions
- Center of MassThe point where the total mass of a system is considered to be concentrated for balance and motion analysis.
- Uniform Mass DistributionA condition where mass is evenly spread throughout an object, placing the center of mass at its geometric center.
- Non-uniform Mass DistributionA condition where mass is unevenly spread, complicating the calculation of the center of mass.
- EquilibriumA state where an object is balanced, with no net force or torque causing motion.
- TorqueA measure of the force causing an object to rotate around an axis, calculated as force times distance.
- Normal ForceThe perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it.
- Geometric CenterThe central point of an object with uniform mass distribution, coinciding with the center of mass.
- Static EquilibriumA condition where an object remains at rest with no net force or torque acting on it.
- Support EdgeThe boundary of a surface that provides support to an object, crucial for balance.
- Massless BoardAn idealized object with no mass, used to simplify calculations in physics problems.
- Weight ForceThe force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, directed towards the center of the Earth.
- Axis of RotationThe line around which an object rotates or is considered to rotate in torque calculations.
- Clockwise RotationA rotational direction that moves in the same direction as the hands of a clock.
- Counterclockwise RotationA rotational direction opposite to the movement of the hands of a clock.
- Rigid BodyAn object with a fixed shape that does not deform under applied forces, used in physics models.