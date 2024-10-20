Intro to Center of Mass definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Center of Mass The average position of all objects in a system, simplifying calculations by treating them as a single object.

Equivalent Object A single object that represents the combined mass and position of a system of multiple objects.

Mass The sum of all individual masses in a system, used to calculate the center of mass.

Position The location of an object along a number line, used in center of mass calculations.

Number Line A visual representation used to determine the position of objects in center of mass problems.

Average Position The calculated location of the center of mass, representing the system's balance point.

Equal Mass A condition where two objects have the same mass, placing the center of mass directly between them.

Unequal Mass A condition where objects have different masses, skewing the center of mass towards the heavier object.

Skewed The shift of the center of mass towards the heavier object in a system of unequal masses.

Equation The formula used to calculate the center of mass: sum of masses times positions divided by sum of masses.

System A group of objects considered together for center of mass calculations.

Single Object An object whose center of mass is located at its geometric center.

Conceptual Example A simplified scenario used to illustrate the principles of center of mass calculations.

Momentum Equation A related concept where mass and velocity are used to calculate momentum, similar in setup to center of mass.