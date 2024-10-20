Intro to Center of Mass definitions Flashcards
Intro to Center of Mass definitions
- Center of MassThe average position of all objects in a system, simplifying calculations by treating them as a single object.
- Equivalent ObjectA single object that represents the combined mass and position of a system of multiple objects.
- MassThe sum of all individual masses in a system, used to calculate the center of mass.
- PositionThe location of an object along a number line, used in center of mass calculations.
- Number LineA visual representation used to determine the position of objects in center of mass problems.
- Average PositionThe calculated location of the center of mass, representing the system's balance point.
- Equal MassA condition where two objects have the same mass, placing the center of mass directly between them.
- Unequal MassA condition where objects have different masses, skewing the center of mass towards the heavier object.
- SkewedThe shift of the center of mass towards the heavier object in a system of unequal masses.
- EquationThe formula used to calculate the center of mass: sum of masses times positions divided by sum of masses.
- SystemA group of objects considered together for center of mass calculations.
- Single ObjectAn object whose center of mass is located at its geometric center.
- Conceptual ExampleA simplified scenario used to illustrate the principles of center of mass calculations.
- Momentum EquationA related concept where mass and velocity are used to calculate momentum, similar in setup to center of mass.
- Balance PointThe location where the center of mass is positioned, indicating equilibrium in the system.