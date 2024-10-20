Skip to main content
Intro to Center of Mass definitions Flashcards

Intro to Center of Mass definitions
  • Center of Mass
    The average position of all objects in a system, simplifying calculations by treating them as a single object.
  • Equivalent Object
    A single object that represents the combined mass and position of a system of multiple objects.
  • Mass
    The sum of all individual masses in a system, used to calculate the center of mass.
  • Position
    The location of an object along a number line, used in center of mass calculations.
  • Number Line
    A visual representation used to determine the position of objects in center of mass problems.
  • Average Position
    The calculated location of the center of mass, representing the system's balance point.
  • Equal Mass
    A condition where two objects have the same mass, placing the center of mass directly between them.
  • Unequal Mass
    A condition where objects have different masses, skewing the center of mass towards the heavier object.
  • Skewed
    The shift of the center of mass towards the heavier object in a system of unequal masses.
  • Equation
    The formula used to calculate the center of mass: sum of masses times positions divided by sum of masses.
  • System
    A group of objects considered together for center of mass calculations.
  • Single Object
    An object whose center of mass is located at its geometric center.
  • Conceptual Example
    A simplified scenario used to illustrate the principles of center of mass calculations.
  • Momentum Equation
    A related concept where mass and velocity are used to calculate momentum, similar in setup to center of mass.
  • Balance Point
    The location where the center of mass is positioned, indicating equilibrium in the system.