Intro to Center of Mass quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you calculate the x-coordinate (x_cm) of the center of mass for a system of objects located along a line, given their masses and positions?

The x-coordinate of the center of mass (x_cm) is calculated using the formula: x_cm = (m1*x1 + m2*x2 + ... + mn*xn) / (m1 + m2 + ... + mn), where mi and xi are the mass and position of each object.