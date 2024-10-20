Centripetal Forces definitions Flashcards
Centripetal Forces definitions
- Centripetal ForceA force that keeps an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle.
- Circular MotionMovement of an object along the circumference of a circle or rotation along a circular path.
- Tangential VelocityThe linear speed of something moving along a circular path, directed along the tangent to the path.
- Free Body DiagramA graphical illustration used to visualize the forces acting on an object.
- Normal ForceThe force perpendicular to the surface that an object contacts, balancing the object's weight.
- Gravitational ForceThe force of attraction between two masses, often represented as mg for objects near Earth's surface.
- TensionThe force transmitted through a string, rope, or wire when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
- Centripetal AccelerationThe acceleration of an object moving in a circle, directed towards the center of the circle.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.
- PeriodThe time taken for one complete cycle of motion in a circular path.
- FrequencyThe number of cycles per unit time in a periodic motion, inverse of the period.
- Net ForceThe overall force acting on an object when all the individual forces are combined.
- Coordinate SystemA system that uses numbers to represent a point, line, or the like, in a space of given dimensions.
- VelocityThe speed of something in a given direction, calculated as distance over time.
- Newton's Second LawA principle stating that the force acting on an object is equal to the mass of that object times its acceleration.