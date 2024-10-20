Centripetal Forces definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Centripetal Force A force that keeps an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle.

Circular Motion Movement of an object along the circumference of a circle or rotation along a circular path.

Tangential Velocity The linear speed of something moving along a circular path, directed along the tangent to the path.

Free Body Diagram A graphical illustration used to visualize the forces acting on an object.

Normal Force The force perpendicular to the surface that an object contacts, balancing the object's weight.

Gravitational Force The force of attraction between two masses, often represented as mg for objects near Earth's surface.

Tension The force transmitted through a string, rope, or wire when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.

Centripetal Acceleration The acceleration of an object moving in a circle, directed towards the center of the circle.

Radius The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.

Period The time taken for one complete cycle of motion in a circular path.

Frequency The number of cycles per unit time in a periodic motion, inverse of the period.

Net Force The overall force acting on an object when all the individual forces are combined.

Coordinate System A system that uses numbers to represent a point, line, or the like, in a space of given dimensions.

Velocity The speed of something in a given direction, calculated as distance over time.