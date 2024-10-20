Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Latent Heat & Phase Changes definitions Flashcards

Back
Latent Heat & Phase Changes definitions
1/15
  • Specific Heat
    The amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius.
  • Latent Heat
    The heat absorbed or released during a phase change of a substance, without changing its temperature.
  • Phase Change
    The transition of a substance from one state of matter to another, such as solid to liquid or liquid to gas.
  • Solid
    A state of matter characterized by structural rigidity and resistance to changes in shape or volume.
  • Liquid
    A state of matter with a definite volume but no fixed shape, adapting to the shape of its container.
  • Gas
    A state of matter without a definite shape or volume, expanding to fill any container.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid at atmospheric pressure.
  • Boiling Point
    The temperature at which a liquid turns into vapor at atmospheric pressure.
  • Latent Heat of Fusion
    The heat required to change a unit mass of a solid into a liquid without a temperature change.
  • Latent Heat of Vaporization
    The heat required to change a unit mass of a liquid into a gas without a temperature change.
  • Heat of Transformation
    Another term for latent heat, referring to the energy involved in changing the phase of a substance.
  • T vs Q Graph
    A plot of temperature versus heat added, used to visualize phase changes and temperature changes.
  • Q = mcΔT
    The equation used to calculate heat transfer during a temperature change within a single phase.
  • Q = mL
    The equation used to calculate heat transfer during a phase change, where L is the latent heat.
  • Chemical Bonds
    The connections between atoms in a molecule, which can be broken during phase changes.