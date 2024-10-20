Latent Heat & Phase Changes definitions Flashcards
Latent Heat & Phase Changes definitions
- Specific HeatThe amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius.
- Latent HeatThe heat absorbed or released during a phase change of a substance, without changing its temperature.
- Phase ChangeThe transition of a substance from one state of matter to another, such as solid to liquid or liquid to gas.
- SolidA state of matter characterized by structural rigidity and resistance to changes in shape or volume.
- LiquidA state of matter with a definite volume but no fixed shape, adapting to the shape of its container.
- GasA state of matter without a definite shape or volume, expanding to fill any container.
- Melting PointThe temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid at atmospheric pressure.
- Boiling PointThe temperature at which a liquid turns into vapor at atmospheric pressure.
- Latent Heat of FusionThe heat required to change a unit mass of a solid into a liquid without a temperature change.
- Latent Heat of VaporizationThe heat required to change a unit mass of a liquid into a gas without a temperature change.
- Heat of TransformationAnother term for latent heat, referring to the energy involved in changing the phase of a substance.
- T vs Q GraphA plot of temperature versus heat added, used to visualize phase changes and temperature changes.
- Q = mcΔTThe equation used to calculate heat transfer during a temperature change within a single phase.
- Q = mLThe equation used to calculate heat transfer during a phase change, where L is the latent heat.
- Chemical BondsThe connections between atoms in a molecule, which can be broken during phase changes.