Latent Heat & Phase Changes definitions Flashcards

Specific Heat The amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius.

Latent Heat The heat absorbed or released during a phase change of a substance, without changing its temperature.

Phase Change The transition of a substance from one state of matter to another, such as solid to liquid or liquid to gas.

Solid A state of matter characterized by structural rigidity and resistance to changes in shape or volume.

Liquid A state of matter with a definite volume but no fixed shape, adapting to the shape of its container.

Gas A state of matter without a definite shape or volume, expanding to fill any container.

Melting Point The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid at atmospheric pressure.

Boiling Point The temperature at which a liquid turns into vapor at atmospheric pressure.

Latent Heat of Fusion The heat required to change a unit mass of a solid into a liquid without a temperature change.

Latent Heat of Vaporization The heat required to change a unit mass of a liquid into a gas without a temperature change.

Heat of Transformation Another term for latent heat, referring to the energy involved in changing the phase of a substance.

T vs Q Graph A plot of temperature versus heat added, used to visualize phase changes and temperature changes.

Q = mcΔT The equation used to calculate heat transfer during a temperature change within a single phase.

Q = mL The equation used to calculate heat transfer during a phase change, where L is the latent heat.