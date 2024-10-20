Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes definitions Flashcards

Back
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes definitions
1/15
  • Calorimetry
    The study of measuring heat transfer during physical and chemical processes.
  • Phase Change
    A transition of matter from one state (solid, liquid, gas) to another.
  • Latent Heat
    The heat required to change the phase of a substance without changing its temperature.
  • Specific Heat Capacity
    The amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius.
  • Heat Transfer
    The movement of thermal energy from a hotter object to a cooler one.
  • Insulated Cup
    A container designed to minimize heat exchange with its surroundings.
  • Freezing Point
    The temperature at which a liquid turns into a solid.
  • Latent Heat of Fusion
    The heat required to convert a solid into a liquid at its melting point.
  • Temperature Diagram
    A graphical representation of temperature changes over time or during a process.
  • Heat Equation
    A mathematical expression used to calculate heat transfer, such as Q = mcΔT.
  • Melting
    The process of changing from a solid to a liquid state.
  • Cooling
    The process of lowering the temperature of a substance.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in a substance, often measured in kilograms.
  • Final Temperature
    The temperature of a system after a heat exchange process is complete.
  • Heat Exchange
    The process of heat energy being transferred between substances.