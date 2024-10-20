Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes definitions Flashcards
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes definitions
- CalorimetryThe study of measuring heat transfer during physical and chemical processes.
- Phase ChangeA transition of matter from one state (solid, liquid, gas) to another.
- Latent HeatThe heat required to change the phase of a substance without changing its temperature.
- Specific Heat CapacityThe amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius.
- Heat TransferThe movement of thermal energy from a hotter object to a cooler one.
- Insulated CupA container designed to minimize heat exchange with its surroundings.
- Freezing PointThe temperature at which a liquid turns into a solid.
- Latent Heat of FusionThe heat required to convert a solid into a liquid at its melting point.
- Temperature DiagramA graphical representation of temperature changes over time or during a process.
- Heat EquationA mathematical expression used to calculate heat transfer, such as Q = mcΔT.
- MeltingThe process of changing from a solid to a liquid state.
- CoolingThe process of lowering the temperature of a substance.
- MassThe quantity of matter in a substance, often measured in kilograms.
- Final TemperatureThe temperature of a system after a heat exchange process is complete.
- Heat ExchangeThe process of heat energy being transferred between substances.