Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes definitions Flashcards

Calorimetry The study of measuring heat transfer during physical and chemical processes.

Phase Change A transition of matter from one state (solid, liquid, gas) to another.

Latent Heat The heat required to change the phase of a substance without changing its temperature.

Specific Heat Capacity The amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius.

Heat Transfer The movement of thermal energy from a hotter object to a cooler one.

Insulated Cup A container designed to minimize heat exchange with its surroundings.

Freezing Point The temperature at which a liquid turns into a solid.

Latent Heat of Fusion The heat required to convert a solid into a liquid at its melting point.

Temperature Diagram A graphical representation of temperature changes over time or during a process.

Heat Equation A mathematical expression used to calculate heat transfer, such as Q = mcΔT.

Melting The process of changing from a solid to a liquid state.

Cooling The process of lowering the temperature of a substance.

Mass The quantity of matter in a substance, often measured in kilograms.

Final Temperature The temperature of a system after a heat exchange process is complete.