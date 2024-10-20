Charging By Induction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Induction A method of charging objects without direct contact, resulting in a net charge.

Conductor A material that allows the flow of electric charges, used in the induction process.

Ground A massive reservoir of charges that can supply or absorb electrons during induction.

Polarization The process where charges within a conductor rearrange in response to a nearby charged object.

Electrons Negatively charged particles that move between the ground and conductor during induction.

Positive Charges Charges that accumulate on the opposite side of a conductor when a charged rod is nearby.

Negative Charges Charges that accumulate near a positively charged rod during induction.

Charged Rod An object used to induce charge in a conductor by being brought near it.

Net Charge The overall charge of an object after undergoing induction, either positive or negative.

Severing Connection The act of disconnecting the conductor from the ground to retain induced charges.

Reservoir A source or sink of electric charges, typically the earth, used in induction.

Electric Charges Particles that can be positive or negative, involved in the induction process.

Imbalance The unequal distribution of charges on a conductor after induction.

Source An entity that provides electrons during the induction process.