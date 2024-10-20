Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Charging By Induction definitions Flashcards

Back
Charging By Induction definitions
1/15
  • Induction
    A method of charging objects without direct contact, resulting in a net charge.
  • Conductor
    A material that allows the flow of electric charges, used in the induction process.
  • Ground
    A massive reservoir of charges that can supply or absorb electrons during induction.
  • Polarization
    The process where charges within a conductor rearrange in response to a nearby charged object.
  • Electrons
    Negatively charged particles that move between the ground and conductor during induction.
  • Positive Charges
    Charges that accumulate on the opposite side of a conductor when a charged rod is nearby.
  • Negative Charges
    Charges that accumulate near a positively charged rod during induction.
  • Charged Rod
    An object used to induce charge in a conductor by being brought near it.
  • Net Charge
    The overall charge of an object after undergoing induction, either positive or negative.
  • Severing Connection
    The act of disconnecting the conductor from the ground to retain induced charges.
  • Reservoir
    A source or sink of electric charges, typically the earth, used in induction.
  • Electric Charges
    Particles that can be positive or negative, involved in the induction process.
  • Imbalance
    The unequal distribution of charges on a conductor after induction.
  • Source
    An entity that provides electrons during the induction process.
  • Sink
    An entity that absorbs electrons during the induction process.