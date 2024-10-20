Charging By Induction definitions Flashcards
Charging By Induction definitions
- InductionA method of charging objects without direct contact, resulting in a net charge.
- ConductorA material that allows the flow of electric charges, used in the induction process.
- GroundA massive reservoir of charges that can supply or absorb electrons during induction.
- PolarizationThe process where charges within a conductor rearrange in response to a nearby charged object.
- ElectronsNegatively charged particles that move between the ground and conductor during induction.
- Positive ChargesCharges that accumulate on the opposite side of a conductor when a charged rod is nearby.
- Negative ChargesCharges that accumulate near a positively charged rod during induction.
- Charged RodAn object used to induce charge in a conductor by being brought near it.
- Net ChargeThe overall charge of an object after undergoing induction, either positive or negative.
- Severing ConnectionThe act of disconnecting the conductor from the ground to retain induced charges.
- ReservoirA source or sink of electric charges, typically the earth, used in induction.
- Electric ChargesParticles that can be positive or negative, involved in the induction process.
- ImbalanceThe unequal distribution of charges on a conductor after induction.
- SourceAn entity that provides electrons during the induction process.
- SinkAn entity that absorbs electrons during the induction process.