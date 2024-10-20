Charging Objects definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electricity The movement of electrons or electric charges, primarily within conductors.

Conductors Materials that allow electrons and electric charges to move freely, like metals.

Insulators Materials that restrict electron movement, such as plastics and rubber.

Electrons Subatomic particles that move within conductors, enabling electricity.

Protons Subatomic particles with a positive charge that do not move in conductors.

Polarization Separation of charges in an object, resulting in no net charge.

Conduction Transfer of charges through direct contact, occurring only in conductors.

Net Charge The overall charge of an object after conduction, can be positive or negative.

Positive Charge Charge type that attracts electrons and repels other positive charges.

Negative Charge Charge type that attracts protons and repels other negative charges.

Charge Transfer Movement of electric charge from one object to another, often by rubbing.

Electric Charge Property of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field.

Neutral Conductor A conductor with equal numbers of positive and negative charges.

Glass Rod An object used in experiments to demonstrate charge transfer and polarization.