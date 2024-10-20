Charging Objects definitions Flashcards
Charging Objects definitions
- ElectricityThe movement of electrons or electric charges, primarily within conductors.
- ConductorsMaterials that allow electrons and electric charges to move freely, like metals.
- InsulatorsMaterials that restrict electron movement, such as plastics and rubber.
- ElectronsSubatomic particles that move within conductors, enabling electricity.
- ProtonsSubatomic particles with a positive charge that do not move in conductors.
- PolarizationSeparation of charges in an object, resulting in no net charge.
- ConductionTransfer of charges through direct contact, occurring only in conductors.
- Net ChargeThe overall charge of an object after conduction, can be positive or negative.
- Positive ChargeCharge type that attracts electrons and repels other positive charges.
- Negative ChargeCharge type that attracts protons and repels other negative charges.
- Charge TransferMovement of electric charge from one object to another, often by rubbing.
- Electric ChargeProperty of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field.
- Neutral ConductorA conductor with equal numbers of positive and negative charges.
- Glass RodAn object used in experiments to demonstrate charge transfer and polarization.
- Opposites AttractPrinciple stating that unlike charges attract each other.