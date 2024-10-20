Uniform Circular Motion definitions Flashcards
Uniform Circular Motion definitions
- Uniform Circular MotionMotion in a circular path with constant speed, where direction changes continuously.
- Tangential VelocityThe velocity of an object moving along a circular path, tangent to the circle at any point.
- Centripetal AccelerationAcceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, changing the direction of velocity.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as velocity in circular motion.
- Centripetal ForceThe force that keeps an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity, which can involve changes in speed or direction.
- Meters per Second SquaredThe unit of measurement for acceleration, indicating change in velocity per second.
- Constant SpeedA condition where the magnitude of velocity remains unchanged over time.
- Circular PathThe trajectory followed by an object moving in a circle.