Uniform Circular Motion definitions Flashcards

Uniform Circular Motion Motion in a circular path with constant speed, where direction changes continuously.

Tangential Velocity The velocity of an object moving along a circular path, tangent to the circle at any point.

Centripetal Acceleration Acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, changing the direction of velocity.

Radius The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as velocity in circular motion.

Centripetal Force The force that keeps an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity, which can involve changes in speed or direction.

Meters per Second Squared The unit of measurement for acceleration, indicating change in velocity per second.

Constant Speed A condition where the magnitude of velocity remains unchanged over time.