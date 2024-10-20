Uniform Circular Motion definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Uniform Circular Motion definitions

Uniform Circular Motion definitions
  • Uniform Circular Motion
    Motion in a circular path with constant speed, where direction changes continuously.
  • Tangential Velocity
    The velocity of an object moving along a circular path, tangent to the circle at any point.
  • Centripetal Acceleration
    Acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, changing the direction of velocity.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as velocity in circular motion.
  • Centripetal Force
    The force that keeps an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity, which can involve changes in speed or direction.
  • Meters per Second Squared
    The unit of measurement for acceleration, indicating change in velocity per second.
  • Constant Speed
    A condition where the magnitude of velocity remains unchanged over time.
  • Circular Path
    The trajectory followed by an object moving in a circle.