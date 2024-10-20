Uniform Circular Motion quiz Flashcards

What is the primary difference between a circular pathway and a linear pathway in terms of motion?
The primary difference between a circular pathway and a linear pathway in terms of motion is that in a circular pathway, the direction of velocity constantly changes, leading to centripetal acceleration towards the center of the circle, while in a linear pathway, the velocity remains constant in direction unless acted upon by an external force.
Is the opposite of concentric motion eccentric motion?
Yes, in the context of motion, concentric refers to motion towards a common center, while eccentric refers to motion away from a center or along a path that is not centered. In terms of circular motion, concentric would imply uniform circular motion with a constant radius, while eccentric could imply a varying radius or path.
What is uniform circular motion?
Uniform circular motion occurs when an object moves in a circular path with constant speed, but the direction of its velocity changes continuously.
What is tangential velocity in the context of circular motion?
Tangential velocity is the velocity of an object moving along a circular path, and it is tangent to the circle at any point.
Why does centripetal acceleration occur in circular motion?
Centripetal acceleration occurs because the direction of velocity changes continuously in circular motion, requiring an inward acceleration towards the center of the circle.
How is centripetal acceleration calculated?
Centripetal acceleration is calculated using the formula: acceleration = (tangential velocity squared) / radius.
What are the key variables in uniform circular motion?
The key variables in uniform circular motion are tangential velocity (V), centripetal acceleration (A), and the radius of the circle (R).
What is the direction of centripetal acceleration in circular motion?
The direction of centripetal acceleration is always towards the center of the circular path.
What happens to the velocity of an object if it stops moving in a circular path?
If an object stops moving in a circular path, its velocity will continue in a straight line tangent to the circle at the point of release.
In the example given, what is the centripetal acceleration for a tangential velocity of 5 m/s and a radius of 10 m?
The centripetal acceleration is 2.5 m/s², calculated using the formula: (5 m/s)² / 10 m.