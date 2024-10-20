Skip to main content
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields definitions Flashcards

Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields definitions
  • Magnetic Force
    A force experienced by a moving charge in a magnetic field, always perpendicular to the velocity.
  • Right-Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a positive charge moving in a magnetic field.
  • Centripetal Force
    The inward force required for an object to move in a circular path, provided by magnetic force in this context.
  • Centripetal Acceleration
    Acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, calculated as v squared over r.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center to the edge of the circular path of a charge in a magnetic field.
  • Momentum
    The product of mass and velocity, represented as mv, crucial in deriving the radius equation.
  • Helical Motion
    The spiral path of a charge moving at an angle to a magnetic field, combining circular and linear motion.
  • Uniform Field
    A magnetic field with constant magnitude and direction, affecting the motion of charges uniformly.
  • Tesla
    The unit of magnetic field strength, symbolized as T, used in calculating the force on a charge.
  • Sine of Theta
    A trigonometric function used in calculating magnetic force, with theta as the angle between velocity and field.
  • Circular Arc
    A segment of a circle's circumference, used to describe the path of a charge in a magnetic field.
  • Displacement
    The change in position of a charge, tangential to the circular path in a magnetic field.
  • Coulomb
    The unit of electric charge, symbolized as C, used to quantify the charge of particles like electrons.
  • Velocity
    The speed and direction of a moving charge, crucial in determining the radius of its circular path.
  • Speed of Light
    The maximum speed limit in the universe, used as a reference to check the reasonableness of calculated velocities.