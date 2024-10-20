Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Magnetic Force A force experienced by a moving charge in a magnetic field, always perpendicular to the velocity.

Right-Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a positive charge moving in a magnetic field.

Centripetal Force The inward force required for an object to move in a circular path, provided by magnetic force in this context.

Centripetal Acceleration Acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, calculated as v squared over r.

Radius The distance from the center to the edge of the circular path of a charge in a magnetic field.

Momentum The product of mass and velocity, represented as mv, crucial in deriving the radius equation.

Helical Motion The spiral path of a charge moving at an angle to a magnetic field, combining circular and linear motion.

Uniform Field A magnetic field with constant magnitude and direction, affecting the motion of charges uniformly.

Tesla The unit of magnetic field strength, symbolized as T, used in calculating the force on a charge.

Sine of Theta A trigonometric function used in calculating magnetic force, with theta as the angle between velocity and field.

Circular Arc A segment of a circle's circumference, used to describe the path of a charge in a magnetic field.

Displacement The change in position of a charge, tangential to the circular path in a magnetic field.

Coulomb The unit of electric charge, symbolized as C, used to quantify the charge of particles like electrons.

Velocity The speed and direction of a moving charge, crucial in determining the radius of its circular path.