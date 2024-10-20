Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Conservation of Momentum A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant before and after a collision.

Conservation of Energy A principle stating that the total energy of an isolated system remains constant, though it may change forms.

Inelastic Collision A type of collision where colliding objects stick together, resulting in a loss of kinetic energy.

Kinetic Energy The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv².

Potential Energy The energy stored in an object due to its position in a force field, commonly gravitational.

Gravitational Potential Energy Energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, calculated as mgh.

Inclined Plane A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.

Non-conservative Forces Forces that cause energy dissipation from a system, such as friction or air resistance.

Momentum A measure of the motion of an object, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.

Velocity The speed of an object in a particular direction.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.

Diagram A simplified drawing showing the appearance, structure, or workings of something.

Height The measurement of an object's elevation or distance above a reference point.

System A set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole.