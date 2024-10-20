Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy) definitions Flashcards
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy) definitions
- Conservation of MomentumA principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant before and after a collision.
- Conservation of EnergyA principle stating that the total energy of an isolated system remains constant, though it may change forms.
- Inelastic CollisionA type of collision where colliding objects stick together, resulting in a loss of kinetic energy.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv².
- Potential EnergyThe energy stored in an object due to its position in a force field, commonly gravitational.
- Gravitational Potential EnergyEnergy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, calculated as mgh.
- Inclined PlaneA flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.
- Non-conservative ForcesForces that cause energy dissipation from a system, such as friction or air resistance.
- MomentumA measure of the motion of an object, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a particular direction.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
- DiagramA simplified drawing showing the appearance, structure, or workings of something.
- HeightThe measurement of an object's elevation or distance above a reference point.
- SystemA set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole.
- WorkThe energy transfer that occurs when an object is moved over a distance by an external force.