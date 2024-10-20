Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy) definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy) definitions
  • Conservation of Momentum
    A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant before and after a collision.
  • Conservation of Energy
    A principle stating that the total energy of an isolated system remains constant, though it may change forms.
  • Inelastic Collision
    A type of collision where colliding objects stick together, resulting in a loss of kinetic energy.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv².
  • Potential Energy
    The energy stored in an object due to its position in a force field, commonly gravitational.
  • Gravitational Potential Energy
    Energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, calculated as mgh.
  • Inclined Plane
    A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.
  • Non-conservative Forces
    Forces that cause energy dissipation from a system, such as friction or air resistance.
  • Momentum
    A measure of the motion of an object, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a particular direction.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
  • Diagram
    A simplified drawing showing the appearance, structure, or workings of something.
  • Height
    The measurement of an object's elevation or distance above a reference point.
  • System
    A set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole.
  • Work
    The energy transfer that occurs when an object is moved over a distance by an external force.