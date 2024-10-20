Collisions with Springs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Collision An event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other in a relatively short time.

Momentum A measure of the motion of a body, equal to the product of its mass and velocity.

Conservation of Momentum A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.

Energy The capacity to do work, which can exist in various forms such as kinetic or potential.

Conservation of Energy A principle stating that the total energy of an isolated system remains constant over time.

Kinetic Energy The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.

Potential Energy The energy stored in an object due to its position or configuration.

Elastic Potential Energy Energy stored in elastic materials as the result of their stretching or compressing.

Spring Constant A parameter that describes the stiffness of a spring, denoted as K in Hooke's Law.

Inelastic Collision A type of collision where the colliding objects stick together after impact.

Maximum Compression The greatest distance a spring is compressed from its relaxed position.

Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.

Velocity The speed of something in a given direction.