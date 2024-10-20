Collisions with Springs definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Collisions with Springs definitions
  • Collision
    An event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other in a relatively short time.
  • Momentum
    A measure of the motion of a body, equal to the product of its mass and velocity.
  • Conservation of Momentum
    A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.
  • Energy
    The capacity to do work, which can exist in various forms such as kinetic or potential.
  • Conservation of Energy
    A principle stating that the total energy of an isolated system remains constant over time.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.
  • Potential Energy
    The energy stored in an object due to its position or configuration.
  • Elastic Potential Energy
    Energy stored in elastic materials as the result of their stretching or compressing.
  • Spring Constant
    A parameter that describes the stiffness of a spring, denoted as K in Hooke's Law.
  • Inelastic Collision
    A type of collision where the colliding objects stick together after impact.
  • Maximum Compression
    The greatest distance a spring is compressed from its relaxed position.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
  • Velocity
    The speed of something in a given direction.
  • Friction
    The resistance that one surface or object encounters when moving over another.