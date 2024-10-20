Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel definitions Flashcards
Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel definitions
- CapacitorA device that stores electrical energy in an electric field, used in various electronic circuits.
- Equivalent CapacitanceThe total capacitance of a circuit that behaves as a single capacitor with the same effect as the combined capacitors.
- Series ConnectionAn arrangement where capacitors are connected end-to-end, and the total capacitance is found using the inverse sum of reciprocals.
- Parallel ConnectionAn arrangement where capacitors are connected across the same two points, and the total capacitance is the sum of individual capacitances.
- ReciprocalThe inverse of a number; for capacitance, used in calculating equivalent capacitance in series.
- FaradThe unit of capacitance, defined as one coulomb per volt.
- Inverse SumA method to calculate equivalent capacitance in series by summing the reciprocals of individual capacitances.
- JunctionA point in a circuit where a wire splits into multiple paths, often used in parallel connections.
- LoopA closed path in a circuit, often formed in parallel connections where current can flow.
- ShortcutA simplified method for calculating equivalent capacitance in series for two capacitors by multiplying and dividing by their sum.
- DenominatorThe bottom number in a fraction, important in calculations involving reciprocals and fractions.
- FractionA numerical quantity that is not a whole number, used in calculations of equivalent capacitance.
- BatteryA device that provides a voltage source for circuits, often used to charge capacitors.
- CircuitA closed path through which electric current flows, often containing capacitors in series or parallel.
- CalculationThe process of determining equivalent capacitance using mathematical operations on capacitance values.