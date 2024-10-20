Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Capacitor A device that stores electrical energy in an electric field, used in various electronic circuits.

Equivalent Capacitance The total capacitance of a circuit that behaves as a single capacitor with the same effect as the combined capacitors.

Series Connection An arrangement where capacitors are connected end-to-end, and the total capacitance is found using the inverse sum of reciprocals.

Parallel Connection An arrangement where capacitors are connected across the same two points, and the total capacitance is the sum of individual capacitances.

Reciprocal The inverse of a number; for capacitance, used in calculating equivalent capacitance in series.

Farad The unit of capacitance, defined as one coulomb per volt.

Inverse Sum A method to calculate equivalent capacitance in series by summing the reciprocals of individual capacitances.

Junction A point in a circuit where a wire splits into multiple paths, often used in parallel connections.

Loop A closed path in a circuit, often formed in parallel connections where current can flow.

Shortcut A simplified method for calculating equivalent capacitance in series for two capacitors by multiplying and dividing by their sum.

Denominator The bottom number in a fraction, important in calculations involving reciprocals and fractions.

Fraction A numerical quantity that is not a whole number, used in calculations of equivalent capacitance.

Battery A device that provides a voltage source for circuits, often used to charge capacitors.

Circuit A closed path through which electric current flows, often containing capacitors in series or parallel.