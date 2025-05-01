Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine the equivalent capacitance of a circuit that contains a combination of capacitors connected in both series and parallel?

To find the equivalent capacitance of a circuit with both series and parallel capacitor combinations, first identify and simplify the innermost groups of capacitors using the appropriate rules: for capacitors in series, use 1/CEQ = 1/C1 + 1/C2 + ... and then take the reciprocal; for capacitors in parallel, use CEQ = C1 + C2 + .... Work step by step from the innermost connections outward, simplifying the circuit until only one equivalent capacitance remains.