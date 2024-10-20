Completely Inelastic Collisions definitions Flashcards
Completely Inelastic Collisions definitions
- Completely Inelastic CollisionA type of collision where two objects collide and stick together, moving with the same final velocity.
- Conservation of MomentumA principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant before and after a collision.
- Final VelocityThe velocity at which two objects move together after a completely inelastic collision.
- Initial VelocityThe velocity of an object before it undergoes a collision.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, affecting its momentum in collisions.
- MomentumThe product of an object's mass and velocity, conserved in isolated systems.
- SystemA set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole, such as colliding objects.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a particular direction.
- KilogramThe SI unit of mass, used to quantify the mass of objects in collision problems.
- RestThe state of an object being stationary, having zero velocity.