Completely Inelastic Collisions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Completely Inelastic Collision A type of collision where two objects collide and stick together, moving with the same final velocity.

Conservation of Momentum A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant before and after a collision.

Final Velocity The velocity at which two objects move together after a completely inelastic collision.

Initial Velocity The velocity of an object before it undergoes a collision.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, affecting its momentum in collisions.

Momentum The product of an object's mass and velocity, conserved in isolated systems.

System A set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole, such as colliding objects.

Velocity The speed of an object in a particular direction.

Kilogram The SI unit of mass, used to quantify the mass of objects in collision problems.