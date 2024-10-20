Skip to main content
Completely Inelastic Collisions definitions Flashcards

  • Completely Inelastic Collision
    A type of collision where two objects collide and stick together, moving with the same final velocity.
  • Conservation of Momentum
    A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant before and after a collision.
  • Final Velocity
    The velocity at which two objects move together after a completely inelastic collision.
  • Initial Velocity
    The velocity of an object before it undergoes a collision.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, affecting its momentum in collisions.
  • Momentum
    The product of an object's mass and velocity, conserved in isolated systems.
  • System
    A set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole, such as colliding objects.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a particular direction.
  • Kilogram
    The SI unit of mass, used to quantify the mass of objects in collision problems.
  • Rest
    The state of an object being stationary, having zero velocity.