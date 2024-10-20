Skip to main content
Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs definitions Flashcards

Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs definitions
  • Velocity-Time Graph
    A graph that represents an object's velocity over time, with velocity values on the y-axis and time on the x-axis.
  • Positive Velocity
    Indicates forward movement on a velocity-time graph, represented by values above the time axis.
  • Negative Velocity
    Indicates backward movement on a velocity-time graph, represented by values below the time axis.
  • Zero Velocity
    Occurs when the velocity-time graph crosses the time axis, indicating the object is at rest.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity, represented by the slope of a velocity-time graph.
  • Positive Acceleration
    Indicated by an upward slope on a velocity-time graph, showing an increase in velocity.
  • Negative Acceleration
    Indicated by a downward slope on a velocity-time graph, showing a decrease in velocity.
  • Steepest Slope
    Represents the point of fastest acceleration on a velocity-time graph.
  • Turning Around
    Occurs when the velocity-time graph crosses the time axis, indicating a change in direction.
  • Speeding Up
    Occurs when the velocity-time graph moves away from the time axis, indicating an increase in speed.
  • Slowing Down
    Occurs when the velocity-time graph moves towards the time axis, indicating a decrease in speed.
  • Graph Feature
    Elements of a graph such as values, slope, or curvature used to interpret motion.
  • Slope
    The steepness of a line on a graph, indicating acceleration on a velocity-time graph.
  • Time Axis
    The horizontal axis on a velocity-time graph, representing time.
  • Y-Axis
    The vertical axis on a velocity-time graph, representing velocity values.