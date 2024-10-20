Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs definitions Flashcards
Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs definitions
- Velocity-Time GraphA graph that represents an object's velocity over time, with velocity values on the y-axis and time on the x-axis.
- Positive VelocityIndicates forward movement on a velocity-time graph, represented by values above the time axis.
- Negative VelocityIndicates backward movement on a velocity-time graph, represented by values below the time axis.
- Zero VelocityOccurs when the velocity-time graph crosses the time axis, indicating the object is at rest.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity, represented by the slope of a velocity-time graph.
- Positive AccelerationIndicated by an upward slope on a velocity-time graph, showing an increase in velocity.
- Negative AccelerationIndicated by a downward slope on a velocity-time graph, showing a decrease in velocity.
- Steepest SlopeRepresents the point of fastest acceleration on a velocity-time graph.
- Turning AroundOccurs when the velocity-time graph crosses the time axis, indicating a change in direction.
- Speeding UpOccurs when the velocity-time graph moves away from the time axis, indicating an increase in speed.
- Slowing DownOccurs when the velocity-time graph moves towards the time axis, indicating a decrease in speed.
- Graph FeatureElements of a graph such as values, slope, or curvature used to interpret motion.
- SlopeThe steepness of a line on a graph, indicating acceleration on a velocity-time graph.
- Time AxisThe horizontal axis on a velocity-time graph, representing time.
- Y-AxisThe vertical axis on a velocity-time graph, representing velocity values.