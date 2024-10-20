Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Velocity-Time Graph A graph that represents an object's velocity over time, with velocity values on the y-axis and time on the x-axis.

Positive Velocity Indicates forward movement on a velocity-time graph, represented by values above the time axis.

Negative Velocity Indicates backward movement on a velocity-time graph, represented by values below the time axis.

Zero Velocity Occurs when the velocity-time graph crosses the time axis, indicating the object is at rest.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity, represented by the slope of a velocity-time graph.

Positive Acceleration Indicated by an upward slope on a velocity-time graph, showing an increase in velocity.

Negative Acceleration Indicated by a downward slope on a velocity-time graph, showing a decrease in velocity.

Steepest Slope Represents the point of fastest acceleration on a velocity-time graph.

Turning Around Occurs when the velocity-time graph crosses the time axis, indicating a change in direction.

Speeding Up Occurs when the velocity-time graph moves away from the time axis, indicating an increase in speed.

Slowing Down Occurs when the velocity-time graph moves towards the time axis, indicating a decrease in speed.

Graph Feature Elements of a graph such as values, slope, or curvature used to interpret motion.

Slope The steepness of a line on a graph, indicating acceleration on a velocity-time graph.

Time Axis The horizontal axis on a velocity-time graph, representing time.