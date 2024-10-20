Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Position A location on a graph, typically represented on the y-axis, indicating where an object is relative to the origin.

Velocity The rate of change of position, represented by the slope of a position-time graph.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity, indicated by the curvature of a position-time graph.

Origin A reference point on a graph where the position is zero.

Slope A measure of steepness on a graph, indicating velocity when analyzing position-time graphs.

Curvature The shape of a graph's line, indicating acceleration in position-time graphs.

Positive Velocity Indicated by an upward slope on a position-time graph, showing forward motion.

Negative Velocity Indicated by a downward slope on a position-time graph, showing backward motion.

Zero Velocity Indicated by a flat slope on a position-time graph, showing the object is at rest.

Positive Acceleration Indicated by a smiley face curvature on a position-time graph.

Negative Acceleration Indicated by a frowny face curvature on a position-time graph.

Maximum Value The highest point on a graph, indicating the farthest position from the origin.

Minimum Value The lowest point on a graph, indicating the closest position to the origin.

Tangent Line A line that touches a curve at a single point, used to determine instantaneous velocity.