Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs definitions Flashcards

Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs

Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs definitions
  • Position
    A location on a graph, typically represented on the y-axis, indicating where an object is relative to the origin.
  • Velocity
    The rate of change of position, represented by the slope of a position-time graph.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity, indicated by the curvature of a position-time graph.
  • Origin
    A reference point on a graph where the position is zero.
  • Slope
    A measure of steepness on a graph, indicating velocity when analyzing position-time graphs.
  • Curvature
    The shape of a graph's line, indicating acceleration in position-time graphs.
  • Positive Velocity
    Indicated by an upward slope on a position-time graph, showing forward motion.
  • Negative Velocity
    Indicated by a downward slope on a position-time graph, showing backward motion.
  • Zero Velocity
    Indicated by a flat slope on a position-time graph, showing the object is at rest.
  • Positive Acceleration
    Indicated by a smiley face curvature on a position-time graph.
  • Negative Acceleration
    Indicated by a frowny face curvature on a position-time graph.
  • Maximum Value
    The highest point on a graph, indicating the farthest position from the origin.
  • Minimum Value
    The lowest point on a graph, indicating the closest position to the origin.
  • Tangent Line
    A line that touches a curve at a single point, used to determine instantaneous velocity.
  • Instantaneous Velocity
    The velocity of an object at a specific point in time, determined by the slope of the tangent line.