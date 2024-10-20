Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs definitions Flashcards
Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs definitions
- PositionA location on a graph, typically represented on the y-axis, indicating where an object is relative to the origin.
- VelocityThe rate of change of position, represented by the slope of a position-time graph.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity, indicated by the curvature of a position-time graph.
- OriginA reference point on a graph where the position is zero.
- SlopeA measure of steepness on a graph, indicating velocity when analyzing position-time graphs.
- CurvatureThe shape of a graph's line, indicating acceleration in position-time graphs.
- Positive VelocityIndicated by an upward slope on a position-time graph, showing forward motion.
- Negative VelocityIndicated by a downward slope on a position-time graph, showing backward motion.
- Zero VelocityIndicated by a flat slope on a position-time graph, showing the object is at rest.
- Positive AccelerationIndicated by a smiley face curvature on a position-time graph.
- Negative AccelerationIndicated by a frowny face curvature on a position-time graph.
- Maximum ValueThe highest point on a graph, indicating the farthest position from the origin.
- Minimum ValueThe lowest point on a graph, indicating the closest position to the origin.
- Tangent LineA line that touches a curve at a single point, used to determine instantaneous velocity.
- Instantaneous VelocityThe velocity of an object at a specific point in time, determined by the slope of the tangent line.