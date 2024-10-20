Intro to Connected Wheels definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Tangential Velocity The linear speed at the edge of a rotating object, equal for connected wheels via a chain or belt.

Angular Velocity The rate of rotation of an object, differing for wheels of different radii when connected.

Fixed Axis A point around which a wheel rotates without moving sideways, like a bolted gear.

Free Axis Allows a wheel to move as it rotates, typical in bicycles where wheels are not fixed.

Radius The distance from the center to the edge of a wheel, affecting its angular speed.

Rotational Kinematics The study of motion of rotating objects, often involving connected wheels.

Chain A connector that ensures equal tangential velocity between two rotating wheels.

Belt A flexible loop that transmits motion and force between rotating wheels.

Frequency The number of rotations per unit time, interchangeable with angular velocity in equations.

Period The time taken for one complete rotation, inversely related to frequency.

RPM Revolutions per minute, a measure of rotational speed, convertible to angular velocity.

Gears Toothed wheels that interlock to transmit motion, often used in connected wheel problems.

Pulleys Wheels on an axle designed to support movement and change direction of a belt or chain.

Inverse Relationship A situation where an increase in one quantity results in a decrease in another, such as radius and angular speed.