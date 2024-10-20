Intro to Connected Wheels definitions Flashcards
Intro to Connected Wheels definitions
- Tangential VelocityThe linear speed at the edge of a rotating object, equal for connected wheels via a chain or belt.
- Angular VelocityThe rate of rotation of an object, differing for wheels of different radii when connected.
- Fixed AxisA point around which a wheel rotates without moving sideways, like a bolted gear.
- Free AxisAllows a wheel to move as it rotates, typical in bicycles where wheels are not fixed.
- RadiusThe distance from the center to the edge of a wheel, affecting its angular speed.
- Rotational KinematicsThe study of motion of rotating objects, often involving connected wheels.
- ChainA connector that ensures equal tangential velocity between two rotating wheels.
- BeltA flexible loop that transmits motion and force between rotating wheels.
- FrequencyThe number of rotations per unit time, interchangeable with angular velocity in equations.
- PeriodThe time taken for one complete rotation, inversely related to frequency.
- RPMRevolutions per minute, a measure of rotational speed, convertible to angular velocity.
- GearsToothed wheels that interlock to transmit motion, often used in connected wheel problems.
- PulleysWheels on an axle designed to support movement and change direction of a belt or chain.
- Inverse RelationshipA situation where an increase in one quantity results in a decrease in another, such as radius and angular speed.
- Equation VariationsDifferent forms of the main equation using frequency, period, and RPM to solve rotational problems.