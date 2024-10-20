Consequences of Relativity definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Consequences of Relativity definitions

Consequences of Relativity definitions
  • Time Dilation
    Phenomenon where time appears to stretch in a moving frame compared to a stationary frame due to the constant speed of light.
  • Length Contraction
    Objects in motion appear shorter in the direction of motion compared to when they are at rest.
  • Proper Frame
    A reference frame at rest relative to the object or event being measured.
  • Non-Proper Frame
    A reference frame in which the object or event is in motion.
  • Lorentz Factor
    A factor, gamma, that quantifies time dilation and length contraction, calculated as 1/sqrt(1-u^2/c^2).
  • Proper Time
    Time interval measured in the frame where the event occurs at rest.
  • Dilated Time
    Time interval measured in a frame where the event is in motion, longer than proper time.
  • Proper Length
    Length of an object measured in the frame where the object is at rest.
  • Contracted Length
    Length of an object measured in a frame where the object is in motion, shorter than proper length.
  • Escape Velocity
    Minimum speed needed for an object to break free from a planet's gravitational pull without further propulsion.
  • Inertial Frame
    A reference frame in which an object not subject to forces moves at a constant velocity.
  • Speed of Light
    Constant speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 299,792,458 meters per second.
  • Thought Experiment
    A hypothetical scenario used to illustrate and reason about complex concepts, often used in physics.
  • Reference Frame
    A coordinate system or viewpoint used to measure and observe physical phenomena.
  • Special Relativity
    Einstein's theory describing the physics of objects moving at constant speeds, particularly near the speed of light.