Consequences of Relativity definitions Flashcards

Time Dilation Phenomenon where time appears to stretch in a moving frame compared to a stationary frame due to the constant speed of light.

Length Contraction Objects in motion appear shorter in the direction of motion compared to when they are at rest.

Proper Frame A reference frame at rest relative to the object or event being measured.

Non-Proper Frame A reference frame in which the object or event is in motion.

Lorentz Factor A factor, gamma, that quantifies time dilation and length contraction, calculated as 1/sqrt(1-u^2/c^2).

Proper Time Time interval measured in the frame where the event occurs at rest.

Dilated Time Time interval measured in a frame where the event is in motion, longer than proper time.

Proper Length Length of an object measured in the frame where the object is at rest.

Contracted Length Length of an object measured in a frame where the object is in motion, shorter than proper length.

Escape Velocity Minimum speed needed for an object to break free from a planet's gravitational pull without further propulsion.

Inertial Frame A reference frame in which an object not subject to forces moves at a constant velocity.

Speed of Light Constant speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 299,792,458 meters per second.

Thought Experiment A hypothetical scenario used to illustrate and reason about complex concepts, often used in physics.

Reference Frame A coordinate system or viewpoint used to measure and observe physical phenomena.