Consequences of Relativity definitions Flashcards
Back
Consequences of Relativity definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Time DilationPhenomenon where time appears to stretch in a moving frame compared to a stationary frame due to the constant speed of light.
- Length ContractionObjects in motion appear shorter in the direction of motion compared to when they are at rest.
- Proper FrameA reference frame at rest relative to the object or event being measured.
- Non-Proper FrameA reference frame in which the object or event is in motion.
- Lorentz FactorA factor, gamma, that quantifies time dilation and length contraction, calculated as 1/sqrt(1-u^2/c^2).
- Proper TimeTime interval measured in the frame where the event occurs at rest.
- Dilated TimeTime interval measured in a frame where the event is in motion, longer than proper time.
- Proper LengthLength of an object measured in the frame where the object is at rest.
- Contracted LengthLength of an object measured in a frame where the object is in motion, shorter than proper length.
- Escape VelocityMinimum speed needed for an object to break free from a planet's gravitational pull without further propulsion.
- Inertial FrameA reference frame in which an object not subject to forces moves at a constant velocity.
- Speed of LightConstant speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 299,792,458 meters per second.
- Thought ExperimentA hypothetical scenario used to illustrate and reason about complex concepts, often used in physics.
- Reference FrameA coordinate system or viewpoint used to measure and observe physical phenomena.
- Special RelativityEinstein's theory describing the physics of objects moving at constant speeds, particularly near the speed of light.