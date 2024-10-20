Skip to main content
Conservation of Angular Momentum definitions Flashcards

Conservation of Angular Momentum definitions
  • Angular Momentum
    A measure of the quantity of rotation of an object, calculated as the product of moment of inertia and angular velocity.
  • Linear Momentum
    The product of an object's mass and velocity, conserved in the absence of external forces.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution.
  • Angular Speed
    The rate at which an object rotates or revolves, measured in radians per second.
  • External Torque
    A force that causes an object to rotate, affecting its angular momentum if not balanced.
  • Conservation
    A principle stating that a particular measurable property of an isolated system does not change as the system evolves.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of a circle or sphere to its surface, affecting rotational dynamics.
  • Ice Skater
    A common example in physics illustrating conservation of angular momentum through changes in body position.
  • Rotational Motion
    Movement of an object around a center or axis, described by angular momentum and moment of inertia.
  • Collision
    An event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other in a relatively short time.
  • Push Away
    A scenario in linear momentum where two objects move apart after interaction.
  • Star Collapse
    A process where a star contracts, affecting its angular speed due to changes in mass and radius.
  • Frictionless Ice
    An idealized surface with no friction, often used in physics problems to simplify calculations.
  • String
    A component in rotational systems that can change the radius of rotation, affecting angular speed.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its inertia and gravitational interaction.