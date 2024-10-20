Conservation of Angular Momentum definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Angular Momentum A measure of the quantity of rotation of an object, calculated as the product of moment of inertia and angular velocity.

Linear Momentum The product of an object's mass and velocity, conserved in the absence of external forces.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution.

Angular Speed The rate at which an object rotates or revolves, measured in radians per second.

External Torque A force that causes an object to rotate, affecting its angular momentum if not balanced.

Conservation A principle stating that a particular measurable property of an isolated system does not change as the system evolves.

Radius The distance from the center of a circle or sphere to its surface, affecting rotational dynamics.

Ice Skater A common example in physics illustrating conservation of angular momentum through changes in body position.

Rotational Motion Movement of an object around a center or axis, described by angular momentum and moment of inertia.

Collision An event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other in a relatively short time.

Push Away A scenario in linear momentum where two objects move apart after interaction.

Star Collapse A process where a star contracts, affecting its angular speed due to changes in mass and radius.

Frictionless Ice An idealized surface with no friction, often used in physics problems to simplify calculations.

String A component in rotational systems that can change the radius of rotation, affecting angular speed.