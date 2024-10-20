Conservation of Angular Momentum definitions Flashcards
Conservation of Angular Momentum definitions
- Angular MomentumA measure of the quantity of rotation of an object, calculated as the product of moment of inertia and angular velocity.
- Linear MomentumThe product of an object's mass and velocity, conserved in the absence of external forces.
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution.
- Angular SpeedThe rate at which an object rotates or revolves, measured in radians per second.
- External TorqueA force that causes an object to rotate, affecting its angular momentum if not balanced.
- ConservationA principle stating that a particular measurable property of an isolated system does not change as the system evolves.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of a circle or sphere to its surface, affecting rotational dynamics.
- Ice SkaterA common example in physics illustrating conservation of angular momentum through changes in body position.
- Rotational MotionMovement of an object around a center or axis, described by angular momentum and moment of inertia.
- CollisionAn event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other in a relatively short time.
- Push AwayA scenario in linear momentum where two objects move apart after interaction.
- Star CollapseA process where a star contracts, affecting its angular speed due to changes in mass and radius.
- Frictionless IceAn idealized surface with no friction, often used in physics problems to simplify calculations.
- StringA component in rotational systems that can change the radius of rotation, affecting angular speed.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its inertia and gravitational interaction.