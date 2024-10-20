Conservation of Charge definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Conservation of Charge A principle stating that the total electric charge in an isolated system remains constant.

Equilibrium A state where charges are balanced equally among objects after transfer.

Induction A process where a charged object causes a charge redistribution in another object without direct contact.

Conduction The transfer of charge between objects through direct contact.

Polarization The alignment of charges within an object due to an external electric field.

Conductor A material that allows the free movement of electric charge, often metals.

Metal Sphere A spherical conductor used in experiments to demonstrate charge transfer.

Insulated Box A container that prevents charge transfer with its surroundings.

Charge Transfer The movement of electric charge from one object to another.

Coolum A unit of electric charge, symbolized as C.

Isolated System A system where no charge enters or leaves, maintaining total charge.

Charge Redistribution The rearrangement of electric charge within an object or system.

Electric Field A field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges.

Charge Equilibrium The state where charges on objects are equal after interaction.