Conservation of Charge definitions Flashcards

Conservation of Charge definitions
- Conservation of ChargeA principle stating that the total electric charge in an isolated system remains constant.
- EquilibriumA state where charges are balanced equally among objects after transfer.
- InductionA process where a charged object causes a charge redistribution in another object without direct contact.
- ConductionThe transfer of charge between objects through direct contact.
- PolarizationThe alignment of charges within an object due to an external electric field.
- ConductorA material that allows the free movement of electric charge, often metals.
- Metal SphereA spherical conductor used in experiments to demonstrate charge transfer.
- Insulated BoxA container that prevents charge transfer with its surroundings.
- Charge TransferThe movement of electric charge from one object to another.
- CoolumA unit of electric charge, symbolized as C.
- Isolated SystemA system where no charge enters or leaves, maintaining total charge.
- Charge RedistributionThe rearrangement of electric charge within an object or system.
- Electric FieldA field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges.
- Charge EquilibriumThe state where charges on objects are equal after interaction.
- Charge ExchangeThe process of charges moving between objects, often through collision.