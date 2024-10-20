Skip to main content
Conservation of Charge definitions Flashcards

Conservation of Charge definitions
  • Conservation of Charge
    A principle stating that the total electric charge in an isolated system remains constant.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where charges are balanced equally among objects after transfer.
  • Induction
    A process where a charged object causes a charge redistribution in another object without direct contact.
  • Conduction
    The transfer of charge between objects through direct contact.
  • Polarization
    The alignment of charges within an object due to an external electric field.
  • Conductor
    A material that allows the free movement of electric charge, often metals.
  • Metal Sphere
    A spherical conductor used in experiments to demonstrate charge transfer.
  • Insulated Box
    A container that prevents charge transfer with its surroundings.
  • Charge Transfer
    The movement of electric charge from one object to another.
  • Coolum
    A unit of electric charge, symbolized as C.
  • Isolated System
    A system where no charge enters or leaves, maintaining total charge.
  • Charge Redistribution
    The rearrangement of electric charge within an object or system.
  • Electric Field
    A field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges.
  • Charge Equilibrium
    The state where charges on objects are equal after interaction.
  • Charge Exchange
    The process of charges moving between objects, often through collision.