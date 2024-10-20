Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion definitions Flashcards

Back
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion definitions
1/15
  • Rolling Motion
    A type of motion where an object rotates around its axis while also translating along a surface.
  • Static Friction
    The force that enables rolling motion by converting linear velocity into angular velocity without energy loss.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of rotation of an object, often denoted as omega, related to linear velocity in rolling motion.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, crucial for calculating rotational kinetic energy.
  • Rotational Kinetic Energy
    The energy due to an object's rotation, calculated using its moment of inertia and angular velocity.
  • Translational Kinetic Energy
    The energy due to an object's linear motion, calculated using its mass and velocity.
  • Conservation of Energy
    A principle stating that total energy remains constant in a closed system, applied to both kinetic and potential energies.
  • Potential Energy
    The energy stored due to an object's position, often related to height in gravitational fields.
  • Solid Cylinder
    A geometric shape with a specific moment of inertia, used in rolling motion problems.
  • Inclined Plane
    A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to study motion and energy conversion in physics.
  • Linear Velocity
    The rate of change of position of an object, related to angular velocity in rolling motion.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center to the edge of a circular object, crucial in calculating angular velocity.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor in equations, indicating the distribution of energy in rolling motion.
  • Height
    The vertical distance an object is above a reference point, affecting its potential energy.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity, requiring static friction in rolling motion to occur.