Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion definitions Flashcards

Rolling Motion A type of motion where an object rotates around its axis while also translating along a surface.

Static Friction The force that enables rolling motion by converting linear velocity into angular velocity without energy loss.

Angular Velocity The rate of rotation of an object, often denoted as omega, related to linear velocity in rolling motion.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, crucial for calculating rotational kinetic energy.

Rotational Kinetic Energy The energy due to an object's rotation, calculated using its moment of inertia and angular velocity.

Translational Kinetic Energy The energy due to an object's linear motion, calculated using its mass and velocity.

Conservation of Energy A principle stating that total energy remains constant in a closed system, applied to both kinetic and potential energies.

Potential Energy The energy stored due to an object's position, often related to height in gravitational fields.

Solid Cylinder A geometric shape with a specific moment of inertia, used in rolling motion problems.

Inclined Plane A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to study motion and energy conversion in physics.

Linear Velocity The rate of change of position of an object, related to angular velocity in rolling motion.

Radius The distance from the center to the edge of a circular object, crucial in calculating angular velocity.

Coefficient A numerical factor in equations, indicating the distribution of energy in rolling motion.

Height The vertical distance an object is above a reference point, affecting its potential energy.