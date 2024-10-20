Conservation of Energy with Rotation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Rotational Kinetic Energy Energy due to an object's rotation, calculated as 1/2 I omega^2, where I is moment of inertia and omega is angular velocity.

Linear Kinetic Energy Energy due to an object's linear motion, calculated as 1/2 m v^2, where m is mass and v is velocity.

Moment of Inertia Resistance of an object to changes in its rotational motion, for a solid disc I = 1/2 M R^2.

Angular Velocity Rate of change of angular position of a rotating body, often denoted by omega.

Conservation of Energy Principle stating total energy remains constant in an isolated system, accounting for kinetic and potential energies.

Non-conservative Work Work done by forces like friction or external forces, not stored as potential energy.

Perpendicular Axis An axis at a 90-degree angle to the plane of rotation, around which an object spins.

Solid Disc A circular object with uniform mass distribution, used in rotational dynamics problems.

Unwinding Process where a cable or rope is pulled off a rotating object, affecting its angular velocity.

Without Slipping Condition where there is no relative motion between surfaces in contact, allowing v = R * omega.

Potential Energy Energy stored due to an object's position or configuration, often related to height in gravitational fields.

Radius Distance from the center to the edge of a circle or disc, crucial in calculating moment of inertia.

Force An influence that causes an object to undergo a change in motion, measured in newtons.

Joules Unit of energy in the International System of Units, used to measure work or energy.