Intro to Acceleration definitions Flashcards

Acceleration A vector quantity measuring how fast velocity changes, with both magnitude and direction.

Velocity A vector quantity representing the rate of change of position, with both magnitude and direction.

Magnitude The size or length of a vector, representing the quantity without regard to direction.

Direction The line or path along which something moves, points, or faces, crucial for vector quantities.

Vector A quantity having both magnitude and direction, such as velocity or acceleration.

Scalar A quantity with only magnitude and no direction, such as speed or distance.

Displacement A vector quantity representing the change in position of an object, with both magnitude and direction.

Speed A scalar quantity representing how fast an object is moving, without regard to direction.

Delta v The change in velocity, calculated as final velocity minus initial velocity.

Delta t The change in time, representing the duration over which changes occur.

Meters per second squared The unit of acceleration, indicating how velocity changes per second.

Positive number Indicates a direction chosen as positive, often used to determine vector direction.