Intro to Acceleration definitions Flashcards

Intro to Acceleration definitions
  • Acceleration
    A vector quantity measuring how fast velocity changes, with both magnitude and direction.
  • Velocity
    A vector quantity representing the rate of change of position, with both magnitude and direction.
  • Magnitude
    The size or length of a vector, representing the quantity without regard to direction.
  • Direction
    The line or path along which something moves, points, or faces, crucial for vector quantities.
  • Vector
    A quantity having both magnitude and direction, such as velocity or acceleration.
  • Scalar
    A quantity with only magnitude and no direction, such as speed or distance.
  • Displacement
    A vector quantity representing the change in position of an object, with both magnitude and direction.
  • Speed
    A scalar quantity representing how fast an object is moving, without regard to direction.
  • Delta v
    The change in velocity, calculated as final velocity minus initial velocity.
  • Delta t
    The change in time, representing the duration over which changes occur.
  • Meters per second squared
    The unit of acceleration, indicating how velocity changes per second.
  • Positive number
    Indicates a direction chosen as positive, often used to determine vector direction.
  • Negative sign
    Indicates a direction opposite to the chosen positive direction, affecting vector direction.