Intro to Acceleration definitions Flashcards

Intro to Acceleration definitions
- AccelerationA vector quantity measuring how fast velocity changes, with both magnitude and direction.
- VelocityA vector quantity representing the rate of change of position, with both magnitude and direction.
- MagnitudeThe size or length of a vector, representing the quantity without regard to direction.
- DirectionThe line or path along which something moves, points, or faces, crucial for vector quantities.
- VectorA quantity having both magnitude and direction, such as velocity or acceleration.
- ScalarA quantity with only magnitude and no direction, such as speed or distance.
- DisplacementA vector quantity representing the change in position of an object, with both magnitude and direction.
- SpeedA scalar quantity representing how fast an object is moving, without regard to direction.
- Delta vThe change in velocity, calculated as final velocity minus initial velocity.
- Delta tThe change in time, representing the duration over which changes occur.
- Meters per second squaredThe unit of acceleration, indicating how velocity changes per second.
- Positive numberIndicates a direction chosen as positive, often used to determine vector direction.
- Negative signIndicates a direction opposite to the chosen positive direction, affecting vector direction.