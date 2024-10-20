Skip to main content
Intro to Acceleration quiz Flashcards

Intro to Acceleration quiz
  • What is the definition of acceleration in physics?
    Acceleration measures how fast velocity changes, with the formula a = Δv / Δt. It is a vector, meaning it has both magnitude and direction.
  • How can acceleration occur in terms of velocity?
    Acceleration can occur due to changes in either the magnitude or direction of velocity.
  • What is the acceleration of a car that changes its velocity from 10 m/s to 30 m/s over 4 seconds?
    The acceleration is 5 m/s² to the right.
  • How do you calculate acceleration when given initial and final velocities and time?
    Acceleration is calculated using the formula a = (v_final - v_initial) / Δt.
  • What happens to acceleration when a car moves from 6 m/s to -6 m/s over 3 seconds?
    The acceleration is -4 m/s², indicating a leftward direction.
  • What is the formula for calculating acceleration?
    The formula for calculating acceleration is a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the change in time.
  • How does acceleration differ from velocity in terms of vector properties?
    Acceleration is always a vector with both magnitude and direction, whereas velocity also has a scalar equivalent known as speed.
  • What are the two ways an object can experience acceleration?
    An object can experience acceleration through a change in the magnitude of its velocity or a change in the direction of its velocity.
  • How do you determine the direction of acceleration in a problem?
    The direction of acceleration is indicated by the sign of the result; a positive sign indicates the chosen positive direction, while a negative sign indicates the opposite direction.
