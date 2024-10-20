Intro to Acceleration quiz Flashcards
Intro to Acceleration quiz
What is the definition of acceleration in physics?
Acceleration measures how fast velocity changes, with the formula a = Δv / Δt. It is a vector, meaning it has both magnitude and direction.How can acceleration occur in terms of velocity?
Acceleration can occur due to changes in either the magnitude or direction of velocity.What is the acceleration of a car that changes its velocity from 10 m/s to 30 m/s over 4 seconds?
The acceleration is 5 m/s² to the right.How do you calculate acceleration when given initial and final velocities and time?
Acceleration is calculated using the formula a = (v_final - v_initial) / Δt.What happens to acceleration when a car moves from 6 m/s to -6 m/s over 3 seconds?
The acceleration is -4 m/s², indicating a leftward direction.What is the formula for calculating acceleration?
The formula for calculating acceleration is a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the change in time.How does acceleration differ from velocity in terms of vector properties?
Acceleration is always a vector with both magnitude and direction, whereas velocity also has a scalar equivalent known as speed.What are the two ways an object can experience acceleration?
An object can experience acceleration through a change in the magnitude of its velocity or a change in the direction of its velocity.How do you determine the direction of acceleration in a problem?
