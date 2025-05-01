Skip to main content
Intro to Acceleration quiz #4

  • What does acceleration measure?
    Acceleration measures how quickly an object's velocity changes over time.
  • What is the formula for acceleration?
    Acceleration is calculated as a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the change in time.
  • What are the SI units for acceleration?
    The SI unit for acceleration is meters per second squared (m/s²).
  • Is acceleration a vector or a scalar quantity?
    Acceleration is always a vector quantity, meaning it has both magnitude and direction.
  • What causes a change in velocity?
    A change in velocity can be caused by a change in the magnitude or direction of the velocity.
  • If an object's velocity is constant, what is its acceleration?
    If velocity is constant, acceleration is zero.
  • What is the difference between velocity and acceleration?
    Velocity measures how fast position changes, while acceleration measures how fast velocity changes.
  • What can be measured by acceleration?
    Acceleration measures the rate at which an object's velocity changes.
  • What occurs when an object's velocity decreases?
    When an object's velocity decreases, it experiences negative acceleration (also called deceleration).
  • How is acceleration expressed in terms of units?
    Acceleration is expressed in units of meters per second squared (m/s²).
  • Acceleration depends on which two factors?
    Acceleration depends on the change in velocity and the time interval over which the change occurs.
  • How do you find the magnitude of acceleration?
    The magnitude of acceleration is found using the formula |a| = |Δv| / |Δt|.
  • How do you find the magnitude of average acceleration?
    Average acceleration is calculated as a_avg = (v_final - v_initial) / (t_final - t_initial).
  • How can you find acceleration from distance and time if velocity is not given?
    If initial velocity is zero, acceleration can be found using kinematic equations, such as a = 2d / t², where d is distance and t is time.
  • How do you find the magnitude of acceleration given velocity and time?
    Acceleration is found using a = (v_final - v_initial) / Δt.
  • What is the acceleration lane on freeways used for?
    The acceleration lane on freeways is used for vehicles to increase their velocity to match the speed of traffic.
  • What is the rate at which velocity changes over time?
    The rate at which velocity changes over time is acceleration.
  • What is the difference between acceleration and velocity?
    Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity, while velocity is the rate of change of position.
  • What does acceleration measure in terms of motion?
    Acceleration measures how quickly and in what direction an object's velocity changes.
  • What happens to acceleration if velocity does not change?
    If velocity does not change, acceleration is zero.
  • Is there a scalar equivalent for acceleration?
    No, acceleration does not have a scalar equivalent; it is always a vector.
  • Can acceleration result from a change in direction?
    Yes, acceleration can result from a change in the direction of velocity, even if the speed remains constant.
  • How is acceleration related to velocity?
    Acceleration is the rate at which velocity changes over time.
  • What is the general formula for acceleration?
    The general formula for acceleration is a = Δv / Δt.
  • What does a negative acceleration indicate?
    Negative acceleration indicates that the object is slowing down or accelerating in the opposite direction.
  • What is required for an object to accelerate?
    An object accelerates if its velocity changes in magnitude or direction.
  • What is the vector nature of acceleration?
    Acceleration is a vector, meaning it has both magnitude and direction.