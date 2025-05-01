Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

What does acceleration measure? Acceleration measures how quickly an object's velocity changes over time.

What is the formula for acceleration? Acceleration is calculated as a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the change in time.

What are the SI units for acceleration? The SI unit for acceleration is meters per second squared (m/s²).

Is acceleration a vector or a scalar quantity? Acceleration is always a vector quantity, meaning it has both magnitude and direction.

What causes a change in velocity? A change in velocity can be caused by a change in the magnitude or direction of the velocity.

If an object's velocity is constant, what is its acceleration? If velocity is constant, acceleration is zero.