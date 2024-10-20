Coulomb's Law (Electric Force) definitions Flashcards
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force) definitions
- Coulomb's LawDescribes the electric force between two charges, which can be attractive or repulsive based on the charges' nature.
- Electric ForceThe force exerted between two charges, calculated using Coulomb's Law, and can be either attractive or repulsive.
- Coulomb's ConstantA constant value of 8.99 x 10^9 Nm^2/C^2 used in Coulomb's Law to calculate electric force.
- Elementary ChargeThe fundamental charge of a proton or electron, approximately 1.6 x 10^-19 C.
- Repulsive ForceA force that pushes like charges away from each other.
- Attractive ForceA force that pulls unlike charges towards each other.
- Gravitational ForceThe force of attraction between two masses, weaker than electric force in atomic scales.
- Hydrogen AtomAn atom consisting of one proton and one electron, used to compare electric and gravitational forces.
- TensionThe force in a wire or string that counteracts the repulsive force between like charges.
- ProtonA positively charged particle found in the nucleus of an atom.
- ElectronA negatively charged particle orbiting the nucleus of an atom.
- DistanceThe separation between two charges, denoted as 'r' in Coulomb's Law.
- NewtonThe SI unit of force, used to measure electric and gravitational forces.
- EquilibriumA state where forces are balanced, such as tension equaling electric force in a wire.
- MagnitudeThe size or amount of a quantity, such as the strength of a force, without regard to its direction.