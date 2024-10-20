Coulomb's Law (Electric Force) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Coulomb's Law Describes the electric force between two charges, which can be attractive or repulsive based on the charges' nature.

Electric Force The force exerted between two charges, calculated using Coulomb's Law, and can be either attractive or repulsive.

Coulomb's Constant A constant value of 8.99 x 10^9 Nm^2/C^2 used in Coulomb's Law to calculate electric force.

Elementary Charge The fundamental charge of a proton or electron, approximately 1.6 x 10^-19 C.

Repulsive Force A force that pushes like charges away from each other.

Attractive Force A force that pulls unlike charges towards each other.

Gravitational Force The force of attraction between two masses, weaker than electric force in atomic scales.

Hydrogen Atom An atom consisting of one proton and one electron, used to compare electric and gravitational forces.

Tension The force in a wire or string that counteracts the repulsive force between like charges.

Proton A positively charged particle found in the nucleus of an atom.

Electron A negatively charged particle orbiting the nucleus of an atom.

Distance The separation between two charges, denoted as 'r' in Coulomb's Law.

Newton The SI unit of force, used to measure electric and gravitational forces.

Equilibrium A state where forces are balanced, such as tension equaling electric force in a wire.