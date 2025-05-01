Coulomb's Law (Electric Force) quiz #1 Flashcards

According to Coulomb's Law, what is the formula for the electric force between two point charges?

The electric force between two point charges is given by Coulomb's Law: F = k * (Q1 * Q2) / r^2, where F is the force, k is Coulomb's constant (8.99 x 10^9 Nm^2/C^2), Q1 and Q2 are the charges, and r is the distance between them.