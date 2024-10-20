Dielectric Breakdown definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (10)
- Dielectric BreakdownA process where a large voltage causes charges to move across an insulator, leading to electron movement.
- DielectricAn insulator where charges ideally cannot move, but can under high electric fields.
- Dielectric StrengthThe maximum electric field a dielectric can support before breakdown occurs.
- Electron JumpingMovement of electrons from atom to atom in a dielectric during breakdown.
- LightningA natural example of dielectric breakdown due to charge separation in thunderclouds.
- CapacitorA device that stores electrical energy, with air acting as a dielectric in breakdown scenarios.
- Electric FieldA field around charged particles that can cause dielectric breakdown if it exceeds dielectric strength.
- Parallel Plate CapacitorA capacitor with two plates where breakdown distance can be calculated using voltage and field strength.
- VoltageThe potential difference that can cause charges to move across a dielectric during breakdown.
- Charge SeparationAccumulation of opposite charges in different regions, leading to dielectric breakdown.