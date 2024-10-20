Dielectric Breakdown definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Dielectric Breakdown A process where a large voltage causes charges to move across an insulator, leading to electron movement.

Dielectric An insulator where charges ideally cannot move, but can under high electric fields.

Dielectric Strength The maximum electric field a dielectric can support before breakdown occurs.

Electron Jumping Movement of electrons from atom to atom in a dielectric during breakdown.

Lightning A natural example of dielectric breakdown due to charge separation in thunderclouds.

Capacitor A device that stores electrical energy, with air acting as a dielectric in breakdown scenarios.

Electric Field A field around charged particles that can cause dielectric breakdown if it exceeds dielectric strength.

Parallel Plate Capacitor A capacitor with two plates where breakdown distance can be calculated using voltage and field strength.

Voltage The potential difference that can cause charges to move across a dielectric during breakdown.