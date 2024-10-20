Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dielectric Breakdown definitions Flashcards

Back
Dielectric Breakdown definitions
1/10
  • Dielectric Breakdown
    A process where a large voltage causes charges to move across an insulator, leading to electron movement.
  • Dielectric
    An insulator where charges ideally cannot move, but can under high electric fields.
  • Dielectric Strength
    The maximum electric field a dielectric can support before breakdown occurs.
  • Electron Jumping
    Movement of electrons from atom to atom in a dielectric during breakdown.
  • Lightning
    A natural example of dielectric breakdown due to charge separation in thunderclouds.
  • Capacitor
    A device that stores electrical energy, with air acting as a dielectric in breakdown scenarios.
  • Electric Field
    A field around charged particles that can cause dielectric breakdown if it exceeds dielectric strength.
  • Parallel Plate Capacitor
    A capacitor with two plates where breakdown distance can be calculated using voltage and field strength.
  • Voltage
    The potential difference that can cause charges to move across a dielectric during breakdown.
  • Charge Separation
    Accumulation of opposite charges in different regions, leading to dielectric breakdown.