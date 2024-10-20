Diffraction with Huygen's Principle definitions Flashcards

- Huygens' PrincipleStates that every point on a wavefront acts as a source of spherical wavelets, forming a new wavefront as a tangent to these wavelets.
- WavefrontA surface over which an oscillation or vibration has a constant phase, such as the crest of a wave.
- Spherical WaveletsSmall, spherical waves that originate from every point on a wavefront, according to Huygens' principle.
- DiffractionThe bending and spreading of waves when they encounter an obstacle or pass through a narrow aperture.
- SlitA narrow opening through which light passes, affecting the degree of diffraction based on its size relative to the wavelength.
- WavelengthThe distance between successive crests of a wave, determining the degree of diffraction when passing through a slit.
- Collimated LightLight whose rays are parallel, and therefore will spread minimally as it propagates.
- Isotropic LightLight that spreads uniformly in all directions, often resulting from significant diffraction.
- Interference PatternA pattern of varying intensity resulting from the superposition of waves, such as light passing through slits.
- Constructive InterferenceOccurs when waves combine to produce a wave of greater amplitude, resulting in increased brightness.
- Destructive InterferenceOccurs when waves combine to produce a wave of reduced amplitude, resulting in decreased brightness.
- Double SlitAn experimental setup where light passes through two slits, creating an interference pattern due to diffraction.
- ApexThe highest point of a wavelet, used to determine the new wavefront in Huygens' principle.
- Tangent LineA line that touches a curve at a point without crossing over, used to form the new wavefront in Huygens' principle.
- Diffraction PatternThe pattern of light and dark bands on a screen, resulting from the diffraction and interference of light waves.