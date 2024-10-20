Diffraction with Huygen's Principle definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Huygens' Principle States that every point on a wavefront acts as a source of spherical wavelets, forming a new wavefront as a tangent to these wavelets.

Wavefront A surface over which an oscillation or vibration has a constant phase, such as the crest of a wave.

Spherical Wavelets Small, spherical waves that originate from every point on a wavefront, according to Huygens' principle.

Diffraction The bending and spreading of waves when they encounter an obstacle or pass through a narrow aperture.

Slit A narrow opening through which light passes, affecting the degree of diffraction based on its size relative to the wavelength.

Wavelength The distance between successive crests of a wave, determining the degree of diffraction when passing through a slit.

Collimated Light Light whose rays are parallel, and therefore will spread minimally as it propagates.

Isotropic Light Light that spreads uniformly in all directions, often resulting from significant diffraction.

Interference Pattern A pattern of varying intensity resulting from the superposition of waves, such as light passing through slits.

Constructive Interference Occurs when waves combine to produce a wave of greater amplitude, resulting in increased brightness.

Destructive Interference Occurs when waves combine to produce a wave of reduced amplitude, resulting in decreased brightness.

Double Slit An experimental setup where light passes through two slits, creating an interference pattern due to diffraction.

Apex The highest point of a wavelet, used to determine the new wavefront in Huygens' principle.

Tangent Line A line that touches a curve at a point without crossing over, used to form the new wavefront in Huygens' principle.