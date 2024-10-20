Diffraction definitions Flashcards
Diffraction definitions
- DiffractionPhenomenon where light spreads apart when passing through a slit smaller than its wavelength.
- WavelengthDistance between successive wave fronts or peaks in a wave.
- WavefrontPoint of maximum oscillation in a wave, perpendicular to rays.
- RayLine representing the path of light, perpendicular to wavefronts.
- SlitSmall opening between barriers that allows light to pass through.
- CollimatedLight rays that are parallel to each other, maintaining direction.
- IsotropicLight spreading equally in all directions after passing through a slit.
- Diffraction PatternUnique pattern of alternating bright and dark spots due to diffraction.
- BarrierNon-transmissive surface that blocks light except through a slit.
- Electromagnetic WaveWave of electric and magnetic fields, such as light.