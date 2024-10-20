Diffraction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Diffraction Phenomenon where light spreads apart when passing through a slit smaller than its wavelength.

Wavelength Distance between successive wave fronts or peaks in a wave.

Wavefront Point of maximum oscillation in a wave, perpendicular to rays.

Ray Line representing the path of light, perpendicular to wavefronts.

Slit Small opening between barriers that allows light to pass through.

Collimated Light rays that are parallel to each other, maintaining direction.

Isotropic Light spreading equally in all directions after passing through a slit.

Diffraction Pattern Unique pattern of alternating bright and dark spots due to diffraction.

Barrier Non-transmissive surface that blocks light except through a slit.