Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Diffraction definitions Flashcards

Back
Diffraction definitions
1/10
  • Diffraction
    Phenomenon where light spreads apart when passing through a slit smaller than its wavelength.
  • Wavelength
    Distance between successive wave fronts or peaks in a wave.
  • Wavefront
    Point of maximum oscillation in a wave, perpendicular to rays.
  • Ray
    Line representing the path of light, perpendicular to wavefronts.
  • Slit
    Small opening between barriers that allows light to pass through.
  • Collimated
    Light rays that are parallel to each other, maintaining direction.
  • Isotropic
    Light spreading equally in all directions after passing through a slit.
  • Diffraction Pattern
    Unique pattern of alternating bright and dark spots due to diffraction.
  • Barrier
    Non-transmissive surface that blocks light except through a slit.
  • Electromagnetic Wave
    Wave of electric and magnetic fields, such as light.