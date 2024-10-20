Dimensional Analysis definitions Flashcards
Dimensional Analysis definitions
- Dimensional AnalysisA method to ensure equations are dimensionally consistent by comparing units on both sides.
- UnitsStandardized quantities used to measure and express physical properties.
- Dimensional ConsistencyCondition where units on both sides of an equation match, ensuring validity.
- VelocityA vector quantity representing speed with direction, measured in meters per second.
- DistanceA scalar quantity representing the interval between two points, measured in meters.
- ForceAn interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in newtons.
- Hooke's LawA principle stating that the force needed to extend a spring is proportional to the distance.
- Force ConstantA proportionality factor in Hooke's Law, measured in newtons per meter.
- NewtonThe SI unit of force, equivalent to the force needed to accelerate 1 kg by 1 m/s².
- MeterThe base unit of length in the International System of Units (SI).
- SecondThe base unit of time in the International System of Units (SI).
- VariableA symbol representing a quantity that can change or vary in mathematical equations.
- EquationA mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions.
- ExponentA mathematical notation indicating the number of times a quantity is multiplied by itself.
- ScalarA quantity possessing only magnitude, not direction, such as distance or speed.