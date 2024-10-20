Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dimensional Analysis definitions Flashcards

Back
Dimensional Analysis definitions
1/15
  • Dimensional Analysis
    A method to ensure equations are dimensionally consistent by comparing units on both sides.
  • Units
    Standardized quantities used to measure and express physical properties.
  • Dimensional Consistency
    Condition where units on both sides of an equation match, ensuring validity.
  • Velocity
    A vector quantity representing speed with direction, measured in meters per second.
  • Distance
    A scalar quantity representing the interval between two points, measured in meters.
  • Force
    An interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in newtons.
  • Hooke's Law
    A principle stating that the force needed to extend a spring is proportional to the distance.
  • Force Constant
    A proportionality factor in Hooke's Law, measured in newtons per meter.
  • Newton
    The SI unit of force, equivalent to the force needed to accelerate 1 kg by 1 m/s².
  • Meter
    The base unit of length in the International System of Units (SI).
  • Second
    The base unit of time in the International System of Units (SI).
  • Variable
    A symbol representing a quantity that can change or vary in mathematical equations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions.
  • Exponent
    A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a quantity is multiplied by itself.
  • Scalar
    A quantity possessing only magnitude, not direction, such as distance or speed.