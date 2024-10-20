Dimensional Analysis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Dimensional Analysis A method to ensure equations are dimensionally consistent by comparing units on both sides.

Units Standardized quantities used to measure and express physical properties.

Dimensional Consistency Condition where units on both sides of an equation match, ensuring validity.

Velocity A vector quantity representing speed with direction, measured in meters per second.

Distance A scalar quantity representing the interval between two points, measured in meters.

Force An interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in newtons.

Hooke's Law A principle stating that the force needed to extend a spring is proportional to the distance.

Force Constant A proportionality factor in Hooke's Law, measured in newtons per meter.

Newton The SI unit of force, equivalent to the force needed to accelerate 1 kg by 1 m/s².

Meter The base unit of length in the International System of Units (SI).

Second The base unit of time in the International System of Units (SI).

Variable A symbol representing a quantity that can change or vary in mathematical equations.

Equation A mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions.

Exponent A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a quantity is multiplied by itself.