Dipole Moment definitions Flashcards

Electric Dipole Two equal and opposite charges separated by a distance, forming a system with a dipole moment.

Dipole Moment A vector quantity calculated as the product of charge magnitude and distance vector, pointing from positive to negative charge.

Vector Form Representation of a vector using components in the i and j directions, indicating direction and magnitude.

Potential Energy Energy acquired by a dipole in an electric field, calculated as -P * E * cos(theta).

Torque Rotational effect experienced by a dipole in an electric field, calculated as P * E * sin(theta).

Uniform Electric Field An electric field with constant magnitude and direction throughout a given space.

Dot Product A mathematical operation that multiplies two vectors, yielding a scalar, used in calculating potential energy.

Angle Theta The angle between the dipole moment vector and the electric field vector, crucial in energy and torque calculations.

Component Form Expression of a vector in terms of its horizontal (i) and vertical (j) components.

Newton Meter The unit of torque, representing the rotational force applied over a distance.

Coulomb Meter The unit of dipole moment, representing the product of charge and distance.

Magnitude The size or length of a vector, disregarding its direction.

Distance Vector A vector pointing from the positive charge to the negative charge in a dipole.

Cosine Function A trigonometric function used to calculate the component of a vector in the direction of another vector.