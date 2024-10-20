Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dipole Moment definitions Flashcards

Back
Dipole Moment definitions
1/15
  • Electric Dipole
    Two equal and opposite charges separated by a distance, forming a system with a dipole moment.
  • Dipole Moment
    A vector quantity calculated as the product of charge magnitude and distance vector, pointing from positive to negative charge.
  • Vector Form
    Representation of a vector using components in the i and j directions, indicating direction and magnitude.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy acquired by a dipole in an electric field, calculated as -P * E * cos(theta).
  • Torque
    Rotational effect experienced by a dipole in an electric field, calculated as P * E * sin(theta).
  • Uniform Electric Field
    An electric field with constant magnitude and direction throughout a given space.
  • Dot Product
    A mathematical operation that multiplies two vectors, yielding a scalar, used in calculating potential energy.
  • Angle Theta
    The angle between the dipole moment vector and the electric field vector, crucial in energy and torque calculations.
  • Component Form
    Expression of a vector in terms of its horizontal (i) and vertical (j) components.
  • Newton Meter
    The unit of torque, representing the rotational force applied over a distance.
  • Coulomb Meter
    The unit of dipole moment, representing the product of charge and distance.
  • Magnitude
    The size or length of a vector, disregarding its direction.
  • Distance Vector
    A vector pointing from the positive charge to the negative charge in a dipole.
  • Cosine Function
    A trigonometric function used to calculate the component of a vector in the direction of another vector.
  • Sine Function
    A trigonometric function used to calculate the perpendicular component of a vector relative to another vector.