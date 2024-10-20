Dipole Moment definitions Flashcards
Back
Dipole Moment definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Electric DipoleTwo equal and opposite charges separated by a distance, forming a system with a dipole moment.
- Dipole MomentA vector quantity calculated as the product of charge magnitude and distance vector, pointing from positive to negative charge.
- Vector FormRepresentation of a vector using components in the i and j directions, indicating direction and magnitude.
- Potential EnergyEnergy acquired by a dipole in an electric field, calculated as -P * E * cos(theta).
- TorqueRotational effect experienced by a dipole in an electric field, calculated as P * E * sin(theta).
- Uniform Electric FieldAn electric field with constant magnitude and direction throughout a given space.
- Dot ProductA mathematical operation that multiplies two vectors, yielding a scalar, used in calculating potential energy.
- Angle ThetaThe angle between the dipole moment vector and the electric field vector, crucial in energy and torque calculations.
- Component FormExpression of a vector in terms of its horizontal (i) and vertical (j) components.
- Newton MeterThe unit of torque, representing the rotational force applied over a distance.
- Coulomb MeterThe unit of dipole moment, representing the product of charge and distance.
- MagnitudeThe size or length of a vector, disregarding its direction.
- Distance VectorA vector pointing from the positive charge to the negative charge in a dipole.
- Cosine FunctionA trigonometric function used to calculate the component of a vector in the direction of another vector.
- Sine FunctionA trigonometric function used to calculate the perpendicular component of a vector relative to another vector.