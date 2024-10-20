Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement definitions Flashcards
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement definitions
- Two-dimensional motionMovement in a plane involving both X and Y axes, often represented through vector equations.
- Position vectorA vector pointing from the origin to a specific point, represented as r with components X and Y.
- DisplacementThe shortest path between two points, represented as a vector with X and Y components.
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent position and displacement.
- ComponentsThe X and Y parts of a vector, calculated using trigonometric functions like cosine and sine.
- MagnitudeThe length of a vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for displacement.
- DirectionThe angle of a vector, determined using the tangent inverse of the Y component over the X component.
- Pythagorean theoremA formula to calculate the magnitude of a vector: square root of X squared plus Y squared.
- Tangent inverseA trigonometric function used to find the angle of a vector from its components.
- Trigonometric functionsFunctions like cosine and sine used to decompose vectors into X and Y components.
- CoordinateA pair of values (X, Y) representing a point's position in a two-dimensional plane.
- OriginThe starting point (0,0) in a coordinate system from which vectors are measured.
- TriangleA geometric shape used to break down vectors into components in two-dimensional motion.
- DeltaA symbol representing change, used in vectors to denote displacement.
- AngleThe measure of rotation needed to align one vector with another, often found using trigonometry.