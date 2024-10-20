Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Two-dimensional motion Movement in a plane involving both X and Y axes, often represented through vector equations.

Position vector A vector pointing from the origin to a specific point, represented as r with components X and Y.

Displacement The shortest path between two points, represented as a vector with X and Y components.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent position and displacement.

Components The X and Y parts of a vector, calculated using trigonometric functions like cosine and sine.

Magnitude The length of a vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for displacement.

Direction The angle of a vector, determined using the tangent inverse of the Y component over the X component.

Pythagorean theorem A formula to calculate the magnitude of a vector: square root of X squared plus Y squared.

Tangent inverse A trigonometric function used to find the angle of a vector from its components.

Trigonometric functions Functions like cosine and sine used to decompose vectors into X and Y components.

Coordinate A pair of values (X, Y) representing a point's position in a two-dimensional plane.

Origin The starting point (0,0) in a coordinate system from which vectors are measured.

Triangle A geometric shape used to break down vectors into components in two-dimensional motion.

Delta A symbol representing change, used in vectors to denote displacement.