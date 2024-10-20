Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement quiz Flashcards
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement quiz
Terms in this set (13)
Which of the following events in the study of two-dimensional motion occurred first?
The first step in studying two-dimensional motion is understanding how to break down motion into X and Y components using vector equations and trigonometric functions.
Which of the following does not accurately describe the process of vector decomposition in two-dimensional motion?
An inaccurate description would be stating that vector decomposition does not involve breaking down vectors into X and Y components using trigonometric functions like cosine and sine.
How can the position of a very tiny particle be determined in two-dimensional motion?
The position of a tiny particle in two-dimensional motion can be determined by using a position vector, which points from the origin to the particle's location, and calculating its X and Y components using the formulas X = r*cos(theta) and Y = r*sin(theta).
What is two-dimensional motion?
Two-dimensional motion involves movement in a plane, combining motion along both the X and Y axes, often represented as motion at an angle or through vector equations.
How is position represented in two-dimensional motion?
Position in two-dimensional motion is represented as a vector, which can be broken down into X and Y components using trigonometric functions.
What is the formula to calculate the X component of a position vector?
The X component of a position vector is calculated using the formula X = r*cos(theta).
What is the formula to calculate the Y component of a position vector?
The Y component of a position vector is calculated using the formula Y = r*sin(theta).
How is displacement different from position in two-dimensional motion?
Displacement is the shortest path between two points and is a vector, while position is a vector pointing from the origin to a specific point.
How can the magnitude of displacement be calculated?
The magnitude of displacement can be calculated using the Pythagorean theorem: sqrt((delta x)^2 + (delta y)^2).
How can the direction of displacement be determined?
The direction of displacement can be determined using the tangent inverse of the ratio of the Y component to the X component: tan^(-1)(delta y/delta x).
What does the symbol delta (Δ) represent in the context of displacement?
The symbol delta (Δ) represents a change, so Δr indicates a change in position, or displacement.
How do you calculate the change in the X component of displacement?
The change in the X component of displacement is calculated as delta x = xb - xa, where xb and xa are the X positions at points b and a, respectively.
How do you calculate the change in the Y component of displacement?
The change in the Y component of displacement is calculated as delta y = yb - ya, where yb and ya are the Y positions at points b and a, respectively.