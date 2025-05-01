Skip to main content
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement quiz #1 Flashcards

  • When is position described using two dimensions in physics?
    Position is described using two dimensions when an object moves in a plane, meaning its location is specified by both X and Y coordinates, rather than just along a single axis.
  • What determines the direction of motion for an object, such as a boy on a skateboard, in two-dimensional motion?
    The direction of motion for an object in two-dimensional motion is determined by the vector sum of its velocity components along the X and Y axes, which can be represented as a vector at an angle.
  • What is a simple model that can help you understand the forces or motion acting on an object in two dimensions?
    A simple model is to represent the object's position and displacement as vectors, which can be broken down into X and Y components using trigonometric functions, forming a right triangle.
  • How do you determine the total angle through which a wheel turns between two times if you know its angular displacement?
    The total angle through which a wheel turns is equal to its angular displacement, which can be calculated as the difference in its angular position between the two times.
  • How can you determine the number of complete revolutions a bicycle wheel makes when you ride a certain distance?
    The number of complete revolutions is found by dividing the total distance traveled by the circumference of the wheel: Number of revolutions = (distance traveled) / (wheel circumference).
  • Which coordinates describing position are dependent on the location of the observer in two-dimensional motion?
    The X and Y coordinates of an object's position are dependent on the observer's chosen origin or reference point.
  • Compared to moving in a straight line, what does swerving in a curve require more of in terms of motion in two dimensions?
    Swerving in a curve requires more change in direction, which involves a greater change in the velocity vector and thus a greater displacement in two dimensions.
  • How can you describe the motion of a boat traveling east across a river using two-dimensional motion concepts?
    The boat's motion can be described as a vector with components: one in the east (X) direction due to the boat's velocity, and one in the north or south (Y) direction due to the river's current, resulting in a net displacement at an angle.
  • How can you estimate the distance a driver travels if they look away from the road for one second while moving at a constant speed?
    The distance traveled is the product of speed and time: distance = speed × time.
  • How can you describe the position of a drone flying at a constant height using two-dimensional motion concepts?
    The drone's position can be described by its X and Y coordinates in the horizontal plane, forming a position vector from the origin to its current location.
  • Ignoring friction and air resistance, how do you determine the speed of an object after a certain time if it starts from rest and accelerates uniformly?
    The speed after time t is given by v = a × t, where a is the constant acceleration and t is the elapsed time.
  • How do you find the distance traveled by a car between two times in two-dimensional motion?
    The distance traveled is the magnitude of the displacement vector between the two positions, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem: distance = sqrt[(Δx)^2 + (Δy)^2], where Δx and Δy are the changes in X and Y coordinates.
  • How do you determine the position of three particles fixed on an x-axis using two-dimensional motion concepts?
    Each particle's position is specified by its X coordinate along the x-axis, and since they are fixed on the x-axis, their Y coordinates are zero.
  • How is a two-dimensional tug of war analyzed using vectors?
    A two-dimensional tug of war is analyzed by representing each force as a vector with X and Y components, then summing the vectors to find the net force and its direction.