Rotational Position & Displacement definitions Flashcards

Rotational Position & Displacement definitions
Rotational Position & Displacement definitions
- Rotational MotionMovement around a central point, forming a circular path, described using angular position.
- Angular PositionLocation in a circle, represented by a single angle, typically using the variable theta.
- Angular DisplacementChange in angular position, measured in radians or degrees, denoted as delta theta.
- RadiansA unit of angular measure where one radian is approximately 57 degrees.
- DegreesA unit of angular measure where a full circle is 360 degrees.
- RevolutionA complete rotation around a circle, equivalent to 360 degrees or 2π radians.
- Radial DistanceDistance from the center of a circle to a point on its circumference.
- Unit CircleA circle with a radius of one, used to define trigonometric functions.
- Arc LengthLinear distance along a circular path, calculated as r times theta.
- CircumferenceThe total linear distance around a circle, calculated as 2π times the radius.
- Linear DisplacementChange in linear position, linked to angular displacement by the equation delta x = r delta theta.
- ClockwiseDirection of rotation that follows the movement of a clock's hands, considered negative in angular terms.
- CounterclockwiseDirection of rotation opposite to a clock's hands, considered positive in angular terms.
- OriginFixed starting point in rotational motion, where theta equals zero, typically on the positive x-axis.
- ThetaSymbol used to represent angular position or displacement in rotational motion.