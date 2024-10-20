Rotational Position & Displacement definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Rotational Motion Movement around a central point, forming a circular path, described using angular position.

Angular Position Location in a circle, represented by a single angle, typically using the variable theta.

Angular Displacement Change in angular position, measured in radians or degrees, denoted as delta theta.

Radians A unit of angular measure where one radian is approximately 57 degrees.

Degrees A unit of angular measure where a full circle is 360 degrees.

Revolution A complete rotation around a circle, equivalent to 360 degrees or 2π radians.

Radial Distance Distance from the center of a circle to a point on its circumference.

Unit Circle A circle with a radius of one, used to define trigonometric functions.

Arc Length Linear distance along a circular path, calculated as r times theta.

Circumference The total linear distance around a circle, calculated as 2π times the radius.

Linear Displacement Change in linear position, linked to angular displacement by the equation delta x = r delta theta.

Clockwise Direction of rotation that follows the movement of a clock's hands, considered negative in angular terms.

Counterclockwise Direction of rotation opposite to a clock's hands, considered positive in angular terms.

Origin Fixed starting point in rotational motion, where theta equals zero, typically on the positive x-axis.