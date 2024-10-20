Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement definitions Flashcards
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement definitions
- MagnitudeThe size or quantity of a measurement, often represented by a number and units, without direction.
- VectorA measurement that includes both magnitude and direction, such as force or velocity.
- ScalarA measurement that includes only magnitude, without direction, such as mass or temperature.
- DisplacementThe vector quantity representing the change in position, calculated as final position minus initial position.
- DistanceThe scalar quantity representing the total length traveled, regardless of direction.
- VelocityThe vector version of speed, indicating how fast and in which direction an object moves.
- SpeedThe scalar measurement of how fast an object is moving, without regard to direction.
- ForceA vector quantity that represents a push or pull on an object, with both magnitude and direction.
- PositionThe location of an object on a number line, often represented by symbols like x or x naught.
- DirectionThe line or path along which something moves, which is a component of vector quantities.
- Negative SignIn physics, indicates direction, such as left or backward, in vector quantities.
- Positive SignIn physics, indicates direction, such as right or forward, in vector quantities.
- Initial PositionThe starting point of an object, often denoted as x naught in physics.
- Final PositionThe ending point of an object, often denoted as x in physics.
- Number LineA visual representation used to illustrate position and displacement in physics.