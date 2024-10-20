Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Magnitude The size or quantity of a measurement, often represented by a number and units, without direction.

Vector A measurement that includes both magnitude and direction, such as force or velocity.

Scalar A measurement that includes only magnitude, without direction, such as mass or temperature.

Displacement The vector quantity representing the change in position, calculated as final position minus initial position.

Distance The scalar quantity representing the total length traveled, regardless of direction.

Velocity The vector version of speed, indicating how fast and in which direction an object moves.

Speed The scalar measurement of how fast an object is moving, without regard to direction.

Force A vector quantity that represents a push or pull on an object, with both magnitude and direction.

Position The location of an object on a number line, often represented by symbols like x or x naught.

Direction The line or path along which something moves, which is a component of vector quantities.

Negative Sign In physics, indicates direction, such as left or backward, in vector quantities.

Positive Sign In physics, indicates direction, such as right or forward, in vector quantities.

Initial Position The starting point of an object, often denoted as x naught in physics.

Final Position The ending point of an object, often denoted as x in physics.