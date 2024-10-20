Elastic Collisions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Elastic Collision A type of collision where both momentum and kinetic energy are conserved.

Momentum Conservation A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant.

Kinetic Energy The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, conserved in elastic collisions.

System of Equations A set of equations with multiple variables that are solved together.

Initial Velocity The velocity of an object before a collision occurs.

Final Velocity The velocity of an object after a collision has occurred.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, affecting collision outcomes.

Equation Addition A method used to solve systems of equations by adding them to eliminate variables.

Stationary Object An object at rest, often simplifying collision calculations.

Relative Mass The comparison of masses between colliding objects, influencing velocity changes.

Velocity Exchange A phenomenon where objects of equal mass swap velocities in a collision.

Derived Formula A formula obtained through algebraic manipulation of fundamental equations.

Numerator The top part of a fraction, significant in collision equations.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, often representing total mass in collision equations.