Elastic Collisions definitions Flashcards

- Elastic CollisionA type of collision where both momentum and kinetic energy are conserved.
- Momentum ConservationA principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy possessed by an object due to its motion, conserved in elastic collisions.
- System of EquationsA set of equations with multiple variables that are solved together.
- Initial VelocityThe velocity of an object before a collision occurs.
- Final VelocityThe velocity of an object after a collision has occurred.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, affecting collision outcomes.
- Equation AdditionA method used to solve systems of equations by adding them to eliminate variables.
- Stationary ObjectAn object at rest, often simplifying collision calculations.
- Relative MassThe comparison of masses between colliding objects, influencing velocity changes.
- Velocity ExchangeA phenomenon where objects of equal mass swap velocities in a collision.
- Derived FormulaA formula obtained through algebraic manipulation of fundamental equations.
- NumeratorThe top part of a fraction, significant in collision equations.
- DenominatorThe bottom part of a fraction, often representing total mass in collision equations.
- ProjectileAn object in motion that can collide with another object, affecting its velocity.