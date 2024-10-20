Elastic Collisions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Elastic Collisions definitions
  • Elastic Collision
    A type of collision where both momentum and kinetic energy are conserved.
  • Momentum Conservation
    A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, conserved in elastic collisions.
  • System of Equations
    A set of equations with multiple variables that are solved together.
  • Initial Velocity
    The velocity of an object before a collision occurs.
  • Final Velocity
    The velocity of an object after a collision has occurred.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, affecting collision outcomes.
  • Equation Addition
    A method used to solve systems of equations by adding them to eliminate variables.
  • Stationary Object
    An object at rest, often simplifying collision calculations.
  • Relative Mass
    The comparison of masses between colliding objects, influencing velocity changes.
  • Velocity Exchange
    A phenomenon where objects of equal mass swap velocities in a collision.
  • Derived Formula
    A formula obtained through algebraic manipulation of fundamental equations.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, significant in collision equations.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, often representing total mass in collision equations.
  • Projectile
    An object in motion that can collide with another object, affecting its velocity.