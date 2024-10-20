Electric Charge definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electric charge A fundamental property of matter that causes it to experience a force when placed in an electromagnetic field.

Proton A subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom, carrying a positive elementary charge.

Electron A subatomic particle with a negative elementary charge, orbiting the nucleus of an atom.

Neutron A subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom, having no electric charge.

Nucleus The central part of an atom, containing protons and neutrons, and holding most of the atom's mass.

Elementary charge The smallest unit of electric charge, quantified as 1.6 x 10^-19 Coulombs.

Coulomb The SI unit of electric charge, symbolized as C.

Net charge The total electric charge of an object, determined by the imbalance of protons and electrons.

Charge quantization The principle that electric charge comes in integer multiples of the elementary charge.

Electric force The force exerted by charged objects on each other, proportional to the amount of charge.

Positive charge A type of electric charge carried by protons, resulting in repulsion or attraction with other charges.

Negative charge A type of electric charge carried by electrons, resulting in repulsion or attraction with other charges.

Electrically neutral A state where an object has equal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in a net charge of zero.

Atomic structure The arrangement of protons, neutrons, and electrons within an atom.