Electric Charge definitions Flashcards
Electric Charge definitions
- Electric chargeA fundamental property of matter that causes it to experience a force when placed in an electromagnetic field.
- ProtonA subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom, carrying a positive elementary charge.
- ElectronA subatomic particle with a negative elementary charge, orbiting the nucleus of an atom.
- NeutronA subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom, having no electric charge.
- NucleusThe central part of an atom, containing protons and neutrons, and holding most of the atom's mass.
- Elementary chargeThe smallest unit of electric charge, quantified as 1.6 x 10^-19 Coulombs.
- CoulombThe SI unit of electric charge, symbolized as C.
- Net chargeThe total electric charge of an object, determined by the imbalance of protons and electrons.
- Charge quantizationThe principle that electric charge comes in integer multiples of the elementary charge.
- Electric forceThe force exerted by charged objects on each other, proportional to the amount of charge.
- Positive chargeA type of electric charge carried by protons, resulting in repulsion or attraction with other charges.
- Negative chargeA type of electric charge carried by electrons, resulting in repulsion or attraction with other charges.
- Electrically neutralA state where an object has equal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in a net charge of zero.
- Atomic structureThe arrangement of protons, neutrons, and electrons within an atom.
- ImbalanceA condition where the number of protons and electrons in an object are not equal, leading to a net charge.