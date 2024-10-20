Electric Charge quiz Flashcards
Electric Charge quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What do insulators have in common?
Insulators are materials that do not allow electric charges to flow freely through them. They have tightly bound electrons that do not move easily, preventing the flow of electric current.What are the electrical signals of information that a computer processes?
The electrical signals of information that a computer processes are binary signals, represented by the presence or absence of electric charge, corresponding to the binary digits 0 and 1.Which of the following is not an advantage of an AC arc welding machine?
An AC arc welding machine may not provide as stable an arc as a DC machine, which can be a disadvantage in certain welding applications.Which of the following is an example of static electricity?
An example of static electricity is the buildup of electric charge on a balloon when it is rubbed against hair, causing it to stick to a wall.An insulator is any material that?
An insulator is any material that resists the flow of electric charge, preventing the movement of electrons and thus inhibiting the flow of electric current.Which of these materials is an insulator?
Materials such as rubber, glass, and plastic are examples of insulators, as they do not allow electric charges to flow freely through them.What is the smallest unit of electric charge called?
The smallest unit of electric charge is called the elementary charge, denoted as e, which is 1.6 x 10^-19 Coulombs.How is the net charge of an object determined?
The net charge of an object is determined by the imbalance between the number of protons and electrons it contains.What is charge quantization?
Charge quantization means that charges come in whole multiples of the elementary charge (e) and cannot be fractional.What is the charge of a proton and an electron?
A proton has a positive elementary charge (+e), while an electron has a negative elementary charge (-e).