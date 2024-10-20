Electric Fields in Conductors definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Electric Fields in Conductors definitions

Electric Fields in Conductors definitions
  • Conductor
    A material that allows free movement of electrons, enabling electric current flow.
  • Electric Field
    A region around a charged particle where a force is exerted on other charges.
  • Net Electric Field
    The vector sum of all electric fields at a specific point.
  • Polarization
    The separation of charges within a conductor in response to an external electric field.
  • Coulomb's Constant
    A proportionality constant in electrostatics, approximately 8.99 x 10^9 N m²/C².
  • Surface Charge Distribution
    The arrangement of charges on the surface of a conductor to minimize repulsion.
  • Point Charge
    An idealized model of a charged particle with negligible size.
  • Spherical Conductor
    A conductor shaped as a sphere, often used in electrostatics problems.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center to the surface of a spherical conductor.
  • Microcoulomb
    A unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs.
  • Newton per Coulomb
    The unit of electric field strength, representing force per unit charge.
  • Charge Distribution
    The spatial arrangement of electric charge on a conductor.
  • Induction
    The process of redistributing charges in a conductor without direct contact.
  • Conduction
    The transfer of electric charge through direct contact between materials.
  • Electric Field Lines
    Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of an electric field.