Electric Fields in Conductors definitions Flashcards

Conductor A material that allows free movement of electrons, enabling electric current flow.

Electric Field A region around a charged particle where a force is exerted on other charges.

Net Electric Field The vector sum of all electric fields at a specific point.

Polarization The separation of charges within a conductor in response to an external electric field.

Coulomb's Constant A proportionality constant in electrostatics, approximately 8.99 x 10^9 N m²/C².

Surface Charge Distribution The arrangement of charges on the surface of a conductor to minimize repulsion.

Point Charge An idealized model of a charged particle with negligible size.

Spherical Conductor A conductor shaped as a sphere, often used in electrostatics problems.

Radius The distance from the center to the surface of a spherical conductor.

Microcoulomb A unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs.

Newton per Coulomb The unit of electric field strength, representing force per unit charge.

Charge Distribution The spatial arrangement of electric charge on a conductor.

Induction The process of redistributing charges in a conductor without direct contact.

Conduction The transfer of electric charge through direct contact between materials.