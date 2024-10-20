Electric Fields in Conductors definitions Flashcards
Electric Fields in Conductors definitions
- ConductorA material that allows free movement of electrons, enabling electric current flow.
- Electric FieldA region around a charged particle where a force is exerted on other charges.
- Net Electric FieldThe vector sum of all electric fields at a specific point.
- PolarizationThe separation of charges within a conductor in response to an external electric field.
- Coulomb's ConstantA proportionality constant in electrostatics, approximately 8.99 x 10^9 N m²/C².
- Surface Charge DistributionThe arrangement of charges on the surface of a conductor to minimize repulsion.
- Point ChargeAn idealized model of a charged particle with negligible size.
- Spherical ConductorA conductor shaped as a sphere, often used in electrostatics problems.
- RadiusThe distance from the center to the surface of a spherical conductor.
- MicrocoulombA unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs.
- Newton per CoulombThe unit of electric field strength, representing force per unit charge.
- Charge DistributionThe spatial arrangement of electric charge on a conductor.
- InductionThe process of redistributing charges in a conductor without direct contact.
- ConductionThe transfer of electric charge through direct contact between materials.
- Electric Field LinesImaginary lines representing the direction and strength of an electric field.