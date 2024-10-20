Electric Flux definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electric Flux A measure of the electric field passing through a surface, influenced by the field's angle to the surface's normal.

Electric Field A field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges, represented by field lines.

Surface A boundary through which electric field lines pass, affecting the calculation of electric flux.

Normal A vector perpendicular to a surface, used to determine the angle with electric field lines.

Angle The measure between the electric field lines and the normal, affecting the electric flux value.

Closed Surface A boundary enclosing a volume, like a box, used to calculate total electric flux.

Positive Flux Occurs when electric field lines and the normal point in the same direction, resulting in a positive value.

Negative Flux Occurs when electric field lines and the normal point in opposite directions, resulting in a negative value.

Total Flux The sum of electric fluxes through all surfaces of a closed boundary.

Area Vector A vector representing the magnitude and direction of a surface area, used in flux calculations.

Cosine A trigonometric function used to calculate the component of the electric field through a surface.

Gauss's Law A principle relating the electric flux through a closed surface to the charge enclosed.

Net Electric Flux The overall electric flux through a closed surface, accounting for positive and negative contributions.

Field Lines Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of an electric field.