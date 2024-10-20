Electric Flux definitions Flashcards
Electric Flux definitions
- Electric FluxA measure of the electric field passing through a surface, influenced by the field's angle to the surface's normal.
- Electric FieldA field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges, represented by field lines.
- SurfaceA boundary through which electric field lines pass, affecting the calculation of electric flux.
- NormalA vector perpendicular to a surface, used to determine the angle with electric field lines.
- AngleThe measure between the electric field lines and the normal, affecting the electric flux value.
- Closed SurfaceA boundary enclosing a volume, like a box, used to calculate total electric flux.
- Positive FluxOccurs when electric field lines and the normal point in the same direction, resulting in a positive value.
- Negative FluxOccurs when electric field lines and the normal point in opposite directions, resulting in a negative value.
- Total FluxThe sum of electric fluxes through all surfaces of a closed boundary.
- Area VectorA vector representing the magnitude and direction of a surface area, used in flux calculations.
- CosineA trigonometric function used to calculate the component of the electric field through a surface.
- Gauss's LawA principle relating the electric flux through a closed surface to the charge enclosed.
- Net Electric FluxThe overall electric flux through a closed surface, accounting for positive and negative contributions.
- Field LinesImaginary lines representing the direction and strength of an electric field.
- Perpendicular VectorA vector at a right angle to a surface, synonymous with the normal in flux calculations.