Electric Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

- Electric Potential EnergyStored energy between two charges, converted to kinetic energy when charges move apart.
- Coulomb's ConstantA proportionality constant in electrostatics, denoted as K, used in calculating electric forces and potential energy.
- Point ChargeAn idealized model of a charged particle with negligible size, used in electrostatics calculations.
- DistanceThe separation between two charges, affecting the magnitude of electric potential energy.
- Scalar QuantityA physical quantity described by magnitude only, such as electric potential energy, without direction.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy associated with the motion of an object, gained when potential energy is converted.
- Charge ConservationA principle stating that the total electric charge in an isolated system remains constant over time.
- MicrocoulombA unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs, often used in electrostatics problems.
- Potential EnergyEnergy stored in a system due to the position of its components, such as charges in an electric field.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical principle used to calculate the hypotenuse of a right triangle, applied in distance calculations.
- InfinityA concept in physics representing an unbounded distance, used in potential energy calculations.
- JouleThe SI unit of energy, used to measure electric potential energy and other forms of energy.
- Vector AdditionA mathematical operation not required in potential energy calculations, as they involve scalar quantities.
- Sign of ChargeThe positive or negative nature of a charge, crucial in determining the direction and magnitude of potential energy.
- System of ChargesA collection of multiple charges, where total potential energy is the sum of energies between all charge pairs.