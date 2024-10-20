Electric Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electric Potential Energy Stored energy between two charges, converted to kinetic energy when charges move apart.

Coulomb's Constant A proportionality constant in electrostatics, denoted as K, used in calculating electric forces and potential energy.

Point Charge An idealized model of a charged particle with negligible size, used in electrostatics calculations.

Distance The separation between two charges, affecting the magnitude of electric potential energy.

Scalar Quantity A physical quantity described by magnitude only, such as electric potential energy, without direction.

Kinetic Energy Energy associated with the motion of an object, gained when potential energy is converted.

Charge Conservation A principle stating that the total electric charge in an isolated system remains constant over time.

Microcoulomb A unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs, often used in electrostatics problems.

Potential Energy Energy stored in a system due to the position of its components, such as charges in an electric field.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical principle used to calculate the hypotenuse of a right triangle, applied in distance calculations.

Infinity A concept in physics representing an unbounded distance, used in potential energy calculations.

Joule The SI unit of energy, used to measure electric potential energy and other forms of energy.

Vector Addition A mathematical operation not required in potential energy calculations, as they involve scalar quantities.

Sign of Charge The positive or negative nature of a charge, crucial in determining the direction and magnitude of potential energy.