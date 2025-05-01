Electric Potential Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the work done by the electric force to move a 1 C charge from point A to point B in terms of electric potential difference?

The work done by the electric force to move a 1 C charge from point A to point B is equal to the change in electric potential energy, which is numerically equal to the electric potential difference (ΔV) between A and B multiplied by the charge: W = qΔV. For a 1 C charge, W = ΔV.