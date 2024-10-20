Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Energy in Pendulums definitions Flashcards

Back
Energy in Pendulums definitions
1/15
  • Pendulum
    A weight suspended from a pivot so it can swing freely, exhibiting periodic motion.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, maximized at the pendulum's lowest point.
  • Gravitational Potential Energy
    Energy stored due to an object's height, maximized at the pendulum's highest points.
  • Equilibrium Position
    The lowest point in a pendulum's swing where kinetic energy is maximized.
  • Theta
    The angle between the pendulum and the vertical, affecting height and energy.
  • Length (L)
    The distance from the pivot to the pendulum's mass, crucial for calculating height and speed.
  • Zero Point
    The reference level for potential energy, set at the pendulum's lowest swing point.
  • Maximum Height (Hmax)
    The highest vertical position of the pendulum, where potential energy is maximized.
  • Maximum Velocity (Vmax)
    The highest speed reached by the pendulum, calculated using energy conservation.
  • Energy Conservation
    The principle stating total mechanical energy remains constant in a pendulum's motion.
  • Pendulum Equation
    Formula h = L - L cos(theta) used to calculate height at any swing point.
  • Amplitude
    The maximum angular displacement from the vertical, indicating the swing's extent.
  • Mechanical Energy
    The sum of kinetic and potential energy in a pendulum, conserved throughout its motion.
  • Sohcahtoa
    A mnemonic for trigonometric ratios, used to derive pendulum height from angle.
  • Vertical Height
    The distance from the zero point to the pendulum's current position, affecting potential energy.