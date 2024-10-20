Energy in Pendulums definitions Flashcards
Energy in Pendulums definitions
- PendulumA weight suspended from a pivot so it can swing freely, exhibiting periodic motion.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy possessed by an object due to its motion, maximized at the pendulum's lowest point.
- Gravitational Potential EnergyEnergy stored due to an object's height, maximized at the pendulum's highest points.
- Equilibrium PositionThe lowest point in a pendulum's swing where kinetic energy is maximized.
- ThetaThe angle between the pendulum and the vertical, affecting height and energy.
- Length (L)The distance from the pivot to the pendulum's mass, crucial for calculating height and speed.
- Zero PointThe reference level for potential energy, set at the pendulum's lowest swing point.
- Maximum Height (Hmax)The highest vertical position of the pendulum, where potential energy is maximized.
- Maximum Velocity (Vmax)The highest speed reached by the pendulum, calculated using energy conservation.
- Energy ConservationThe principle stating total mechanical energy remains constant in a pendulum's motion.
- Pendulum EquationFormula h = L - L cos(theta) used to calculate height at any swing point.
- AmplitudeThe maximum angular displacement from the vertical, indicating the swing's extent.
- Mechanical EnergyThe sum of kinetic and potential energy in a pendulum, conserved throughout its motion.
- SohcahtoaA mnemonic for trigonometric ratios, used to derive pendulum height from angle.
- Vertical HeightThe distance from the zero point to the pendulum's current position, affecting potential energy.