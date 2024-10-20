Energy in Pendulums definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Pendulum A weight suspended from a pivot so it can swing freely, exhibiting periodic motion.

Kinetic Energy Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, maximized at the pendulum's lowest point.

Gravitational Potential Energy Energy stored due to an object's height, maximized at the pendulum's highest points.

Equilibrium Position The lowest point in a pendulum's swing where kinetic energy is maximized.

Theta The angle between the pendulum and the vertical, affecting height and energy.

Length (L) The distance from the pivot to the pendulum's mass, crucial for calculating height and speed.

Zero Point The reference level for potential energy, set at the pendulum's lowest swing point.

Maximum Height (Hmax) The highest vertical position of the pendulum, where potential energy is maximized.

Maximum Velocity (Vmax) The highest speed reached by the pendulum, calculated using energy conservation.

Energy Conservation The principle stating total mechanical energy remains constant in a pendulum's motion.

Pendulum Equation Formula h = L - L cos(theta) used to calculate height at any swing point.

Amplitude The maximum angular displacement from the vertical, indicating the swing's extent.

Mechanical Energy The sum of kinetic and potential energy in a pendulum, conserved throughout its motion.

Sohcahtoa A mnemonic for trigonometric ratios, used to derive pendulum height from angle.