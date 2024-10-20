Energy in Pendulums quiz Flashcards

Which type of energy does a swinging pendulum demonstrate?
A swinging pendulum demonstrates both kinetic energy and gravitational potential energy. Kinetic energy is maximum at the lowest point of the swing, while gravitational potential energy is maximum at the highest points of the swing.
What types of energy are present in a swinging pendulum?
A swinging pendulum has both kinetic energy and gravitational potential energy.
At what point in a pendulum's swing is kinetic energy at its maximum?
Kinetic energy is maximum at the lowest point of the swing, also known as the equilibrium position.
Where is gravitational potential energy at its maximum in a pendulum's swing?
Gravitational potential energy is maximum at the highest points of the swing.
How is the zero point for potential energy defined in a pendulum?
The zero point for potential energy in a pendulum is defined at the bottom of the swing.
What formula is used to calculate the height at any point in a pendulum's swing?
The height is calculated using the formula h = L - L cos(theta), where L is the pendulum's length and theta is the angle from the vertical.
What is the energy conservation formula for pendulums?
The energy conservation formula is MGHmax = 1/2 MVmax^2, where Hmax is the maximum height and Vmax is the maximum velocity.
How do you derive the maximum speed (Vmax) of a pendulum using energy conservation?
Vmax is derived using the formula Vmax = sqrt(2gL(1 - cos(theta max))), where L is the pendulum length and theta max is the maximum angle.
What happens to the mechanical energy of a pendulum at any point in its swing?
At any point, the mechanical energy is a combination of gravitational potential energy and kinetic energy.
How can you find the maximum speed of a pendulum if given the length and maximum angle?
Use the formula Vmax = sqrt(2gL(1 - cos(theta max))) to calculate the maximum speed from the given pendulum length and displacement angle.