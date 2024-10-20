Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Simple Harmonic Motion A type of periodic motion where the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement.

Kinetic Energy Energy associated with the motion of an object, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.

Elastic Potential Energy Energy stored in a spring when it is compressed or stretched, given by 1/2 kx^2.

Amplitude The maximum displacement from the equilibrium position in harmonic motion.

Equilibrium Point The position where the net force on the mass is zero, and kinetic energy is maximized.

Mechanical Energy The sum of kinetic and potential energy in a system, conserved in the absence of non-conservative forces.

Spring Constant A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted by k, in Hooke's law.

Velocity-Position Relationship An equation relating velocity to position in harmonic motion: v = sqrt((k/m) * (a^2 - x^2)).

Maximum Speed The highest velocity reached by an object in harmonic motion, occurring at the equilibrium point.

Conservation of Energy A principle stating that total mechanical energy remains constant in an isolated system.

Displacement The distance and direction from the equilibrium position in harmonic motion.

Non-Conservative Forces Forces like friction that cause energy to be lost from a system, not present in ideal harmonic motion.

Restoring Force The force that brings a system back to equilibrium, proportional to displacement in springs.

Hooke's Law The principle stating that the force exerted by a spring is proportional to its displacement.