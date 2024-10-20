Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion definitions Flashcards
Back
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Simple Harmonic MotionA type of periodic motion where the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy associated with the motion of an object, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.
- Elastic Potential EnergyEnergy stored in a spring when it is compressed or stretched, given by 1/2 kx^2.
- AmplitudeThe maximum displacement from the equilibrium position in harmonic motion.
- Equilibrium PointThe position where the net force on the mass is zero, and kinetic energy is maximized.
- Mechanical EnergyThe sum of kinetic and potential energy in a system, conserved in the absence of non-conservative forces.
- Spring ConstantA measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted by k, in Hooke's law.
- Velocity-Position RelationshipAn equation relating velocity to position in harmonic motion: v = sqrt((k/m) * (a^2 - x^2)).
- Maximum SpeedThe highest velocity reached by an object in harmonic motion, occurring at the equilibrium point.
- Conservation of EnergyA principle stating that total mechanical energy remains constant in an isolated system.
- DisplacementThe distance and direction from the equilibrium position in harmonic motion.
- Non-Conservative ForcesForces like friction that cause energy to be lost from a system, not present in ideal harmonic motion.
- Restoring ForceThe force that brings a system back to equilibrium, proportional to displacement in springs.
- Hooke's LawThe principle stating that the force exerted by a spring is proportional to its displacement.
- Total Mechanical EnergyThe constant energy in a system, sum of kinetic and potential energies, in harmonic motion.