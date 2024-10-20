Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion definitions Flashcards

Back
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion definitions
1/15
  • Simple Harmonic Motion
    A type of periodic motion where the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy associated with the motion of an object, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.
  • Elastic Potential Energy
    Energy stored in a spring when it is compressed or stretched, given by 1/2 kx^2.
  • Amplitude
    The maximum displacement from the equilibrium position in harmonic motion.
  • Equilibrium Point
    The position where the net force on the mass is zero, and kinetic energy is maximized.
  • Mechanical Energy
    The sum of kinetic and potential energy in a system, conserved in the absence of non-conservative forces.
  • Spring Constant
    A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted by k, in Hooke's law.
  • Velocity-Position Relationship
    An equation relating velocity to position in harmonic motion: v = sqrt((k/m) * (a^2 - x^2)).
  • Maximum Speed
    The highest velocity reached by an object in harmonic motion, occurring at the equilibrium point.
  • Conservation of Energy
    A principle stating that total mechanical energy remains constant in an isolated system.
  • Displacement
    The distance and direction from the equilibrium position in harmonic motion.
  • Non-Conservative Forces
    Forces like friction that cause energy to be lost from a system, not present in ideal harmonic motion.
  • Restoring Force
    The force that brings a system back to equilibrium, proportional to displacement in springs.
  • Hooke's Law
    The principle stating that the force exerted by a spring is proportional to its displacement.
  • Total Mechanical Energy
    The constant energy in a system, sum of kinetic and potential energies, in harmonic motion.